President Sheikh Mohamed discusses regional security with Iran’s President

President Sheikh Mohamed has held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the telephone call on Friday, the two leaders reviewed a number of regional and international issues, with Sheikh Mohamed emphasising the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts to promote regional security and stability, state news agency Wam reported.

Both men underlined the importance of advancing dialogue and diplomatic solutions as tension rises over a possible US attack on Iran.

US President Donald Trump dispatched the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to the Middle East this week, and warned Tehran that it could face a “far worse” attack than last year's strikes unless it begins talks over its nuclear programme.

Iran responded to the threat by saying any US attack on the country would be seen as the “start of war”, and issued its own threat that it would respond by striking the heart of Tel Aviv.

The warning came as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps prepared to host naval drills in the sensitive Strait of Hormuz. The state-run Press TV channel said the two-day live-fire exercises would begin on Sunday.

The rising tension came in the wake of the most extensive and violent crackdown on protests in Iran in recent memory.