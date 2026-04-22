Syrian President Al Shara arrives in Abu Dhabi to strengthen UAE ties

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to begin a official visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties.

Mr Al Shara was greeted on arrival in the UAE capital by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Syrian leader had earlier met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim in Doha on Wednesday, the Syrian state news agency Sana reported, as part of a Gulf tour.

Mr Al Shara was in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders discussed strengthening ties and regional developments.

The visit is Mr Al Shara's third to the Emirates since he came to power in January last year.

During his first trip in April, he met President Sheikh Mohamed, who pledged support for Syria’s reconstruction following 14 years of war.

The two leaders held further talks in the UAE in July of that year.

Discussions during the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace, focused on the need for security and stability in the Middle East and ways to work towards that goal, state news agency Wam reported.

They also discussed co-operation across sectors including development and the economy, as part of Mr Al Shara's working visit to the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's "steadfast support" for the Syrian people and all efforts to promote development and stability in the country, Wam added.

The Syrian leader expressed his thanks to Sheikh Mohamed over the UAE's continued support and his commitment to bolstering ties between the nations.