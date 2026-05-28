Qatar World Cup talking points: Akram Afif must transfer Asian pedigree to big stage

Qatar reached the 2026 World Cup through a difficult qualifying route, topping their second-round group before struggling in the third round and finishing fourth. They eventually secured qualification via a final mini-group.

Despite back-to-back Asian Cup triumphs, Qatar showed defensive weaknesses during qualifying, and coach Julen Lopetegui faces pressure to improve on their poor 2022 showing. With key players like Akram Afif and a favourable group including Switzerland, Canada and Bosnia, they have a chance to progress – if they can translate regional dominance to the global stage.

How Qatar qualified for the 2026 World Cup

As hosts in 2022, Qatar automatically qualified for their home World Cup.

This time around, they had to do it the hard way – and they certainly made hard work of it.

Qatar entered the Asian qualifiers in the second round, topping Group A with 16 points (five wins, one draw) that included an 8-1 hammering of Afghanistan.

The third round proved much tougher. A 3-1 home defeat to the UAE was damaging, a 5-0 away loss in the Emirates chastening. Further road losses to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan meant the Qataris could only finish fourth in Group A and enter a fourth round of qualifying.

In a move that still rankles, Qatar was chosen as a “neutral” venue to host a three-team mini-group along with UAE, who had finished third in the same group as Qatar in the previous round of qualifying, and Oman.

If the locale favoured Qatar, so too did the schedule. The hosts were given six days between games, while UAE and Oman were given only three each.

A 0-0 draw against the Omanis, coupled with the UAE’s 2-1 win over the same opponents, meant Qatar entered their final game against their familiar foes needing to win to punch their ticket to the 2026 finals.

A contentious match, punctuated by the antics of star man Akram Afif, saw the Qataris run out 2-1 winners to qualify for a second successive World Cup and a first via the qualification process.

How are they shaping up?

Qatar are a regional powerhouse, winning the past two editions of the AFC Asian Cup.

However, a World Cup qualifying campaign exposed weaknesses and vulnerabilities, particularly in defence, that head coach Julen Lopetegui must quickly address.

"All the country is very, very happy but now the expectations are above the real situation,” Lopetegui said in an interview with World Soccer magazine in February.

Lopetegui needs to address those concerns before their opening fixture against Switzerland on June 13 if they are to improve on their disappointing show at their home World Cup nearly four years ago.

Back then, Qatar lost all three group games and are statistically the worst-performing host nation at a World Cup.

Al Sadd were crowned Qatar Stars League champions for a record 18th time in mid-April and make up the bulk of Lopetegui's squad, led by the mercurial Akram Afif.

Like most Gulf countries, Qatar leans heavily on a contingent of players not born in the country, and whose ancestry traces back to as far away as Sudan and Spain.

Qatar v UAE - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide UAE's World Cup hopes suffered a big blow as they were beaten 2-0 by Qatar at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on October 14, 2025. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Dejected UAE defender Kouame Autonne after the match. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu and Marcus Meloni after the match. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Tarek Salman of Qatar is sent off late in the game. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

UAE's Sultan Adil after a missed opportunity. AFP Info

Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi, left, celebrates after scoring their first goal. AP Info

Dejected UAE players after the first Qatar goal. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Boualem Khoukhi celebrates after scoring for Qatar. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Boualem Khoukhi heads home to put Qatar 1-0 up. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

UAE goalkeeper Khalid Essa during the first half. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

UAE's Marcus Meloni and Mohammad Naceur Al Mannai of Qatar battle for the ball. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Qatar4's Mohammad Naceur Al Mannai after a chance goes begging. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

UAE manager Cosmin Olaroiu during the game against Qatar. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Qatar's Mohammad Al Mannai is shown a yellow card by referee Ilgiz Tantashev. Reuters Info

Qatar manager Julian Lopetegui is helped to his feet after being hit in the head by the ball. AFP Info

The UAE team starting XI before the against Qatar. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

UAE players line up during the national anthems before the match. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

UAE fans before the game against Qatar. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

UAE fans before the game against Qatar. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

UAE fans outside the National Jassim Bin Hamed Stadium in Doha. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

UAE supporters at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. AFP Info

UAE fans in the National Jassim Bin Hamed Stadium in Doha. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

UAE fan outside the National Jassim Bin Hamed Stadium in Doha. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info













































The dearth of local talent – and the lack of playing time those players are afforded by their clubs – is another impediment for Lopetegui.

He said: “The level of our league is very different to other leagues. And we have a big problem that no other country has. Many of our players don’t get playing time in local teams because their positions are occupied by foreign players. That’s why we have to focus on every small detail to maximise their performance and remain competitive.”

After Switzerland, Qatar face Canada, one of the joint hosts, and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Most accept it's one of the kinder groups at this World Cup.

"We know that most teams are very happy when they draw Qatar in their group. We have to work hard to have the big dream to compete and surprise them in the World Cup," Lopetegui added.

Whether Lopetegui and his players can transform their performances in continental competitions to the world stage will determine if they improve on their 2022 showing.

Afif's time to shine on world stage

With his Afro hairstyle, Afif, 29, will be one of the most instantly recognisable players at this World Cup.

He has the talent to back it up, too. His two Asian Player of the Year titles (2019 and 2023) coincided with his standout performances at the corresponding Asian Cups.

Afif provided a record 10 assists as Qatar won the 2019 title and picked up the Golden Boot for his eight goals at the 2023 edition as well as best player. His hat-trick of penalties in the final sealed a 3-1 win over Jordan.

A technically adept player who is happy to float between midfield creator and clinical finisher, Afif was described by his former national and club team coach Felix Sanchez as a "magician" and is a star at home and in Asia.

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But he will be keen to showcase his considerable talents on the world stage. Like the rest of his teammates, Afif froze when the lights went on at the 2022 finals, something he is keen to put right this time in North America.

“I want to make history, I want to make something big for my life, so my sons and other people will speak about me, what I did for the country, what I did for my club, what I did for myself," he said in an interview with Fifa.

With over 130 caps and 41 goals, Afif is regarded as the greatest Qatari player of all time. For all his flair and fortitude, he is not afraid to ruffle a few feathers if it aids his cause.

At last year's AFC Awards, Afif admitted he encouraged Qatar fans to throw objects onto the pitch to waste time during their decisive World Cup qualifier against UAE in October 2025.

Videos circulated online showed Afif gesturing to fans, who then threw water bottles onto the field near the end of the match.

"Just to waste time, naturally. Honestly, I told them to throw [things] so we could waste time," Afif said during a televised interview with Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat at the AFC Awards ceremony in Riyadh.

"At the same time, I was asking them to stop so the referee wouldn't add more [stoppage time]," he added with a smile. "In the end, [we wanted] the three points."

Supporters are happy to follow Afif's lead. Qatar will need him to be at his brilliant best to navigate their way through a group that has been kind to them, too.

Lopetegui finally fulfils dream

Lopetegui, 59, was installed as Qatar coach in May 2025 to help their faltering World Cup bid. A 1-0 win over Iran and a 3-0 defeat to Uzbekistan meant Qatar finished fourth in their group and would have to successfully negotiate a fourth round of qualifying to book their place at the 2026 World Cup.

A draw with Oman and a win over UAE sealed their place, presenting the Spaniard with his first opportunity to appear at a global finals after several near misses.

He went to USA '94 with Spain as back-up goalkeeper but didn't play. He coached Spain to qualify for Russia 2018, but news leaked that he had negotiated a post-tournament move to Real Madrid and the Spanish FA dismissed him 48 hours before their first game.

For Lopetgui, qualification with Qatar was payback for those previous heartaches.

“It seems like life owed me a World Cup, and fortunately … I got it," he said after the win over UAE in October. "It’s a reward that I’m grateful for. I’m very excited to be at a World Cup after what happened some years ago, and now it’s time to experience it with Qatar.”

Fixtures

Group B

v Switzerland, June 12 in Santa Clara, California

v Canada, June 18 in Vancouver

v Bosnia, June 24 in Seattle