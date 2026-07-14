France v Spain: Mbappe on a mission against Yamal for a place in the World Cup final

Two of Europe's heavyweights clash on Tuesday for a place in the 2026 World Cup final.

France arrive in the last four, chasing a third World Cup crown, with arguably the tournament's most feared attacking weapon leading the line.

Spain, meanwhile, are seeking a second world title and have once again underlined their status as international football's great production line, blending established stars with a new generation headed by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

The semi-final at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, also offers a fascinating contrast in styles.

France have relied on Mbappe's ruthless finishing and big-game pedigree to navigate the knockout rounds, while Spain's possession-based approach has been built on collective quality rather than individual brilliance.

Yet with a place in Sunday's final at stake, both sides know that moments of inspiration from their star men could prove decisive.

Mbappe a man on a mission

France v Spain pits two of the world's best against each other – Kylian Mbappe against Yamal.

Mbappe scored his eighth goal of these finals in France's 2-0 victory over Morocco to reach the semi-finals.

It moved him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot and also one behind the Argentina great on the list of the all-time World Cup top scorers on 20.

Mbappe reached that milestone in just 20 matches. His goal against Morocco – a peach from just outside the area – was his 13th goal in the knockout stages across three tournaments, a record.

What was more impressive was the way Mbappe overcame a first-half penalty miss.

"It was tough today with the penalty, all the chances we didn’t take,” French coach Didier Deschamps said after the Morocco match.

"But when it’s Kylian, there’s no problem; he never hesitates – even though he’d already missed a chance. Many people say that Kylian is a dictator, that he only thinks of himself. But he’s the captain and he’s exemplary.”

The 27-year-old Real Madrid striker comes alive on the global stage. He has already equalled his tally from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he scored a hat-trick in the final, though Les Bleus ultimately lost on penalties.

A World Cup winner in 2018, a runner-up in 2022, Mbappe was handed the captaincy by Deschamps ahead of more experienced players, a role he has fully embraced.

“I’ve been world champion and I’ve been runner-up, and this team is neither one nor the other,” Mbappe said at the Boston Stadium after the win over Morocco.

“As it stands, it’s not the best team I’ve played in, but it might be the one with the most potential, the one with which we can look to the future more easily. This is a team that we can dream with, although the best teams are those who win.”

Yamal yet to hit top form

Yamal, by contrast, has had a quiet tournament thus far, but remains Spain's star attraction.

Yamal had a breakout tournament at Euro 2024, helping Spain win a fourth continental title while still a precocious teenager studying for his high school exams.

The Barcelona winger, who will turn 19 on Saturday, is yet to truly announce himself at these finals, with just a goal against Saudi Arabia in the group stage to show for his efforts.

Injury ruled him out of Barca's title run-in, and there have certainly been signs that Yamal has not fully shaken off the effects of that hamstring injury.

Spain's Lamine Yamal in action against Belgium. Reuters Info

"If you see the motivation Lamine has, he is very dangerous for opponents, but we need to calm him down so that motivation doesn't turn into anxiety," coach Luis de la Fuente said before Spain's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Belgium.

"The best is yet to come, because he hasn't yet reached the level of brilliance we expect."

Following that win over Belgium, Yamal fired an early shot, saying Les Blues should fear Spain after La Roja eliminated them on their way to their triumph at Euro 2024.

"If anyone should be afraid, it should be [France] – we knocked them out of the Euros," Yamal told TV Espana.

"Obviously, we are two great teams, among the best in the world. We'll see what happens, but we have no fear."

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Mikel Merino celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Belgium in Inglewood. AFP Info

Messi controls the ball against Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the quarter-final match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City. AFP Info

Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the quarter-final match between Norway and England in Miami. AFP Info

France talisman Kylian Mbappe was on target in his team's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco. EPA Info

Gessime Yassine looks dejected after the match as Morocco's World Cup comes to an end. Reuters Info

Displaced Palestinians gather to watch the match between Egypt and Argentina in Gaza city. EPA Info

Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's victory against Egypt. Getty Images Info

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Egypt in Atlanta. AFP Info

Gregor Kobel of Switzerland saves Cucho Hernandez's penalty for Colombia in the shoot-out in Vancouver. AFP Info

Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters Info

Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters Info

Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters Info

Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters Info

England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Mexico in Mexico City. AFP Info

Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP Info

England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the match. Reuters Info

Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP Info

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior remonstrates with assistant referee Corey Parker. Reuters Info

Brazil forward Neymar slumps to his knees as the final whistle is blown. AFP Info

France forward Desire Doue is surrounded by Paraguay defenders in the penalty box in Philadelphia. France won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. AFP Info







































History

This will be France's eighth World Cup semi-final match, moving them level with Brazil. Germany hold the record with 12 last-four appearances.

Les Bleus have played in four World Cup finals, including the past two. France won the title on home soil in 1998 and again at Russia 2018.

Spain are on the longest unbeaten run in their history. Their 36-game run includes 27 victories and nine draws since they last tasted defeat to Colombia in March 2024.

Spain have reached the final only once, winning the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

This will be just the second World Cup meeting between the sides. France came from behind to win 3-1 when they met in the last 16 in 2006.