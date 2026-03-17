How to stop doomscrolling: The offline hobbies people are packing in 'analogue bags'

The statistics are shocking, but not exactly surprising: the average phone user aged 15 and above spends 7.5 hours a day on the mobile phone, according to the 2025 TouchPoints study published by the UK-based Institute of Practitioners in Advertising.

Data varies from country to country and region to region, but you don’t need a research paper to tell you we’re addicted to our devices; you simply need to look around.

From adults travelling by public transport or queuing at the bank, to those pushing toddlers in prams through the mall or the park, no window of scrolling opportunity is seemingly too short.

This isn't news to most of us. We're aware how much technology has crept into out everyday lives – and many of us are looking for ways to reclaim our attention span away from big tech.

The latest attempt by proponents of the anti-tech wellness world is the so-called analogue bag, a receptacle that would sit perfectly in the centre of a Venn diagram with circles marked “Stop scrolling”, “Accessible alternatives” and “Mindful practices”.

Swap social media for jotting your thoughts in a journal while in a waiting room or on the commute. Getty Images Info

What is an analogue bag, you ask? Well, it's what all generations prior to Gen Z and younger millennials used to simply refer to as a bag: something that contains the things you need to occupy yourself on the commute to work, waiting at the reception during a doctor's appointment, or idling away on the sidelines of your child’s swimming or gymnastics class, because as any parent knows, those hour-long sessions feel like they last days.

The phrase was coined by Sierra Campbell, 31, a California-based content creator who went viral on TikTok (the irony of an anti-scrolling measure going viral online must be acknowledged), for declaring: “My biggest fear is I’ll lie on my deathbed and regret how much time I spent on the phone”, before detailing what she carries in her tote bag, from knitting needles to puzzle books.

As a mother to three young boys aged 13, 10 and seven, I am well-versed with the child version of the analogue bag. If we’re leaving the house for activities or lunch as a family, my husband and I will ask one another if we have “the bag” – with the gravitas of knowing that packing the right child-distractors could make or break a family day out.

Inside “the bag” are copies of the The Beano comic, Pokemon cards, colouring books and pencils, scratch art, Uno (games of which have becoming increasingly competitive), and hand-held water ringtoss games.

Art and craft supplies are a must for anyone looking to flex their creative skills via their analogue bag. Getty Images Info

For grown-ups, the premise is much the same, although perhaps with slightly fewer reverse holo cards of Pikachu. Taking inspiration from modern analogue-bag sporters, and my own life experience of warding off boredom, I've pulled together some inspo for your own tote of treasures.

Unless you're Mary Poppins, you might not fit it all in, but you can pick and choose as per your preference.

Grandmacore hobbies

Hobbies the internet has labelled “grandmacore” are the basis for any good analogue bag and it’s easy to see why. Knitting, crochet, cross-stitch and embroidery are not only highly portable, but also hark back to what we might term “simpler times”, while neatly fulfilling the modern desire for personalised experiences and curated activities – what could be more bespoke than knitting your own cardigan?

Known as “active meditation”, hobbies made up of repetitive activities allow the mind to focus on the task at hand while tuning out extraneous noise or distractions.

For those embarking on a new hobby, yes, you will need to spend a little money at the outset, but a pair of knitting needles or a crochet hook and ball of wool are pretty negligible cost-wise. Having tried and failed on many occasions to get into knitting, I’ve opted for cross-stitch kits that are relatively affordable. Available in a variety of sizes, they offer an array of patterns and scenes from basic to expert-level, as well as funny or famous quotes and sayings. They also come with all the equipment and instructions, and make for thoughtful gifts for friends and family.

Books, more books

Keep a book for your on-the-go bag to inspire you to read instead of doomscroll. Getty Images Info

The analogue bag presents you with the perfect opportunity to read more because a book is a must. For those who like to keep a book by their bedside and might forget to put it into their analogue bag, my solution is to have two books on the go: one by the side of the bed and one that stays in the bag.

For me, this has the added bonus of ensuring I absolutely nail it during those “this is how many books I’ve read this year” brags come December.

Print magazines

The alternative is to keep a magazine or two in your bag. For those born after 2000, magazines are periodical publications featuring a mix of news, features and photo-stories usually centred around a theme or general interest.

As I’ve grown older, my magazines-of-choice have changed from celebrity, lifestyle and pop culture to home decor, in-depth news and cultural analysis.

Stats show that while the magazine market has changed, it is far from stagnant. The decline in circulation and sales has caused the market to evolve to produce more specialised and niche titles, meaning there is probably a magazine out there for you, no matter your interests.

Art supplies

Colouring books for grown-ups can counteract stress and help you cut off from the digital space. Getty Images Info

Activities requiring laser focus such as mindful colouring books, paint-by-numbers palettes and origami are all small, easy and relatively equipment-lite kits to pop into your bag.

You don’t need an easel to do your paint by numbers, but you will need water. This is where that bottle that’s been sitting in your car for two weeks, and that you’re a bit wary of drinking, comes into its own.

The original notepad

A journal is another popular addition and my own particular favourite. As a writer, I’m constantly struck by ideas I would love to turn into books, plays or TV shows, and character or storyline-inspiration can strike at any time. I find writing them down helps me articulate and develop ideas better than typing them into my Notes app.

Cross-rope and crossword

Exercising mind and body opens up another genre of objects to investigate for your analogue bag.

Proponents of simple fitness extol the virtues of adding a skipping rope as a light and portable way to get your cardio in during downtime. While this might work while waiting for a children’s sporting activity to finish, it’s unlikely to go down well at the Customer Happiness Centre in Mussaffah while awaiting visa processing.

During these times, a pack of classic playing cards or puzzle books such as crosswords (my pick), word searches and sudoku are fantastic time-fillers. Alternatively, a game that can be played with others, such as Bananagrams, can be an icebreaker for others looking for a distraction from the dreaded doomscroll.