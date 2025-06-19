Lost focus is affecting our wellbeing - is it too late to reclaim it?

Most people won't make it to the end of this article. If you've come even this far, you're clearly intrigued by the subject matter, but the estimated reading time of nearly four minutes is five times longer than the average attention span today.

Every single day, most of us glance at our smartwatch while talking to someone, pick up our phone as we watch a TV show, or scroll through social media when we have a couple of minutes to spare.

Not only is technology distracting many from the real world, but even when they're logged in, they dedicate just a few seconds to each new nugget of information before succumbing to the draw of another tab.

All of this points to not only an alarming overuse of gadgets, but also the equally troubling inability to focus.

Smartphones and watches have decreased our ability to focus. Unsplash

Why our attention spans have waned

“There is no doubt that technology has profoundly affected our ability to focus in the short term,” says Rami Shtieh, a mental health practitioner at BodyTree Studio, Abu Dhabi.

“Our collective humanity is subject to a constant blitz of notifications from smartphones, emails and social media alerts, which results in fragmented attention that makes sustained focus increasingly difficult.”

With so much at our fingertips in an instant, our brains are being conditioned to expect constant stimulation, moving away from a sustained attention span.

In her book Attention Span: A Groundbreaking Way to Restore Balance, Happiness, and Productivity, psychologist and attention expert Dr Gloria Mark notes that in 2004, the average attention span on any screen was two and a half minutes, decreasing to 75 seconds in 2012 and just 47 seconds in recent years.

“This reduction is largely driven by the way digital platforms are designed – to be stimulating, rapid and rewarding,” says Dr Lara Foresi, psychiatrist at Thrive Wellbeing Centre, Dubai. “Social media, for example, encourages fast scrolling, short video formats and notifications that constantly pull our attention away. These platforms capitalise on intermittent reinforcement, which makes users repeatedly check for updates, likes or new content.

Constant notifications can hinder our ability and willingness to have uninterrupted conversations. Unsplash

“As a result, our brains are increasingly wired to crave novelty and rapid information delivery, making it harder to engage in slower, more reflective cognitive processes such as reading a book, having a deep, uninterrupted conversation or even watching a full-length film.”

The impact of this goes beyond the superficial, such as skipping songs or accidentally doom-scrolling – it can also be detrimental to our wellbeing.

How lost focus can affect wellbeing

“Cognitive overload and constant distractions can lead to chronic stress,” says Dr Muhamed Hamza, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia, Dubai. “As people struggle to maintain focus, feelings of incompetence and frustration can arise, exacerbating mental health issues. Evidence indicates that prolonged difficulties with focus can lead to struggles such as chronic anxiety and depressive symptoms.”

Devika Mankani, psychologist at The Hundred Wellness Centre, Dubai, adds: “When our attention is fragmented, we lose more than productivity. We lose presence. Emotionally, it can erode the richness of our relationships as a distracted mind rarely finds rest.”

Another long-term effect, say experts, is on our sense of self.

“As the ability to be fully present erodes, so too does our capacity to connect inwardly with ourselves,” says Dr Enrica Verrengia, specialist psychiatrist at BPS Clinic, Dubai.

“People living in states of chronic distraction frequently report a sense of disconnection from meaning, from purpose and from the values that once grounded them. This isn’t merely a psychological effect; it reflects a deeper breakdown in the continuity of inner life. Studies have shown that excessive media multitasking is associated with a fading sense of identity, a loss of clarity about the self and a growing feeling of existential emptiness.”

Tips and tactics for reclaiming focus

To take action, it's essential to recognise what constitutes a chronic lack of focus. Natural distractibility is a part of being human, and a person’s focus will shift throughout the day depending on various factors, such as the sleep duration and quality, hunger, interest in a task and external diversions.

However, when lowered focus begins to affect not only your work and relationships, but also your overall happiness, it's time to take action. Eliminating technology isn't realistic, so adding steps to your daily routine may help instead.

A daily mindfulness practice is a good place to start.

“Research consistently shows that mindfulness practices, such as meditation, can significantly improve focus and attention,” says Hamza. “Even short periods of mindfulness training can enhance sustained attention and cognitive control. Incorporating daily mindfulness can help retrain the brain to stay focused for longer periods.”

Factor in a time-blocking session, to carve out a set amount of time to focus on one particular task. Photo: Pexels

Recognising situations and times when inattention is likely to occur is key to removing the temptation of what might distract you from work, family or personal time.

Time-blocking, or carving out specific parts of the day to focus on particular tasks, can help create a more organised approach, along with swapping multitasking for monotasking and focusing on one thing at a time.

“Implement structured work periods,” says Shtieh. “Use tactics such as the Pomodoro Technique, where you work for 25 minutes followed by a five-minute break. This approach has been shown to boost productivity by providing regular opportunities to recharge.”

Additionally, the Deep Work technique, introduced by Cal Newport in his book of the same name, advocates setting aside distraction-free blocks of time, usually 60 to 90 minutes, dedicated to cognitively demanding tasks.

“Planning these sessions daily and treating them as non-negotiable helps reinforce their value,” says Foresi. “Ending each session with a clear goal or stopping point ensures progress and maintains motivation.”

When it comes to technology, turning off notifications and setting screentime limits can help you regain control. Additionally, physical activity has been shown to improve cognitive function and attention in both the short and long term.

Mankani says: “We don’t need to abandon technology, but we do need to renegotiate our relationship with it consciously, compassionately and consistently. Focus is not lost – it’s simply waiting to be reclaimed.”

