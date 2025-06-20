More than a third of children spend over seven hours a day on screens, UAE study finds

More than one third of children in the UAE spend over seven hours each weekday on screens, according to new research.

The findings, published as schools in the country take tougher action to restrict mobile phone use, also highlighted a link between the excessive use of electronic devices and a lack of exercise.

Carried out by University of Sharjah and American University of Beirut, the research reported that 37.7 per cent of students spent more than seven hours on screens each weekday, outside of lessons.

“High screen time was associated with lower physical activity levels, as 68.8 per cent of children who exceeded seven hours of screen time did not participate in any physical activity,” the study said, referring to time outside of lessons during the school week.

Based on data about mobile phone, laptop, television and tablet use submitted by parents of 300 children in the UAE aged from four to 17, the paper also found that screen time increased with age.

What can parents do?

The findings highlighted, the researchers said, “the need for families to take proactive measures to limit screen time and encourage more physical activity in their children”.

“Parents should be encouraged to set clear limits on screen time and promote alternative activities, such as sports, outdoor play and family outings,” the researchers said.

With more than six in 10 children eating sweets while using screens, the researchers said that “addressing dietary habits is crucial”.

The new paper is titled, “Assessing the effect of screen time on physical activity in children based on parent-reported data: a cross-sectional study,” and is published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science.

Aine McGlue, head of secondary at the British International School Abu Dhabi, said that previous research showed that today’s children were less active than young people from previous generations.

“So much of it is caused by inappropriate use of digital media,” she said. “To expect a child to have the social and emotional maturity to detach themselves from a phone is unreasonable … Schools have to take a proactive stance.”

In August, at the start of the 2024/25 academic year, BISAD, a Nord Anglia school, introduced a ban on mobile phone use by pupils during school hours. It is one of many UAE schools to have brought in such restrictions.

Ms McGlue said that the policy was “quite contentious at first”, but parents were invited to coffee mornings during which the rule was explained, with the school highlighting research around the link between reduced screen time and improved mental and physical health. The rationale was also explained to pupils.

“Kids need to know that we’re not implementing this as a punishment: there’s research and evidence behind this to say this is in their best interests,” Ms McGlue said.

“The policy is clear: if you’re seen with your phone, the phone is confiscated. If your phone is taken a second time, it’s the parents' responsibility to come in and get the phone themselves.”

The British International School Abu Dhabi has restrictions on mobile phone use. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Alternatives to screen time

By, for example, installing table tennis tables, the school has given students additional things to do outside of lessons, instead of using phones, she said.

“At lunchtime, when kids might be feeling a little unsure about how they’re going to use this time, they’re actually out now playing football, they’re out playing basketball,” Ms McGlue said.

“We’ve set up open mic sessions so that kids can creatively perform using their music skills. They have an audience around the things that they’re doing.”

Research from many other nations has highlighted the potential harms linked to excessive use of screen devices.

In a study based on data from New Zealand, Dr Ladan Hashemi, of City St George’s, part of the University of London, found that when families had stricter rules about using screens when children were of pre-school age, obesity rates were lower later on in childhood.

Dr Hashemi told The National that excessive screen time, poor diet, lack of physical activity and poor sleep were all linked. Using screens too often can, for example, encourage unhealthy snacking, while late-night screen use can disrupt sleep.

“Families who had better regulation around the use of screen devices, their children were more likely to have better sleep, longer sleep, and they were less likely to spend time on screen devices, which means they have more time for physical activity. These are strong contributors to reducing childhood obesity,” Dr Hashemi said.

She said that for school-age children, less than two hours per day on screens was widely recommended – but also that parents should set an example.

“You can’t just tell children to abandon devices if you as a parent are spending too much time on screens. You need, as a parent, to set an example as a role model,” she said.

Dr Hashemi said that parents may “use screen devices as a babysitter” to occupy their children, so cutting down on screen time meant that parents should provide alternative things to do.

“If you restrict the children’s screen time, you need to give them more means to spend their time – family time, activity time, school-based activities, community-based activities,” she said.

The American Academy of Paediatrics recommends that for children aged two to five, non-educational screen time should be limited to about one hour per weekday and three hours per day at weekends.

For children aged six and older, the academy recommends that parents “encourage healthy habits and limit activities that include screens”.

Screens should be turned off during family meals and outings, the academy suggests, and turned off and removed from bedrooms at least half an hour before lights out.

In March, the UAE’s first digital detox clinic for children has opened in Abu Dhabi offering a programme to address the growing problem of screen addiction in young people.

