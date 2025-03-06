Children under the age of two could see their cognitive development disrupted by early screen time, experts say. Photo: Xavier Lorenzo
Children under the age of two could see their cognitive development disrupted by early screen time, experts say. Photo: Xavier Lorenzo

News

UAE

Digital detox: Abu Dhabi opens first clinic to tackle child screen addiction

Move comes as experts warn of impact on children's attention spans after long-term screen usage

Shireena Al Nowais

March 06, 2025