Digital detox: Abu Dhabi opens first clinic to tackle child screen addiction

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE’s</a> first digital detox clinic for children has opened in Abu Dhabi offering a programme to address the growing problem of screen addiction in young people. The opening of the clinic, which is based inside the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2023/08/10/bald-truth-abu-dhabi-stem-cell-treatments-aim-to-cure-hair-loss/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre</a>, comes as doctors and experts warn of an alarming rise in excessive screen time, affecting children’s attention spans, social skills and physical <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/health" target="_blank">health</a>. Dr Dinesh Banur, chair of paediatrics and consultant paediatrician at ADSCC, said digital addiction has become one of the most pervasive yet unrecognised health issues of our time. “We are seeing children as young as two months old being exposed to screens. Parents are using devices to soothe their babies, but they don’t realise the long-term effects,” he told <i>The National</i>. Dr Banur also noted that the problem goes beyond screen time and shared concerns about how children interact with digital content, as many now struggle to distinguish between reality and the virtual world. “I met a child who was so immersed in Roblox that he believed he could escape through an air conditioning vent, just like in the game. Another teenager’s mother spent $25,000 to take her to Disney World, but the girl refused to leave the hotel room because she wanted to stay on her phone,” he said. Despite the widespread nature of the issue, digital addiction is not officially recognised in medical categorisation systems like the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) or the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). “There is an ICD code for someone getting sucked into a jet engine, but there isn’t one for digital addiction. That tells you how far behind academia is in recognising this as a real problem,” Dr Banur said. The digital detox programme follows a six-step system to help children and their families regain control over screen time. It begins with a consultation and assessment to determine how excessive screen use is affecting a child’s attention span, memory and cognitive function. The second step involves a physical evaluation using an X-Body box system, which identifies muscle strain caused by prolonged screen use, with Dr Banur noting that many children develop posture problems because of the way they sit while using their devices. “When a child sits in a neutral posture, their head puts 5kg of weight on their spine. When they bend forward by 60 degrees to look at a screen, that weight increases to 27kg. This has a serious impact on the neck and spine,” he said. The third step involves physiotherapy sessions to correct posture-related issues, while the fourth focuses on psychometric therapy, where therapists work with children and parents to help them set digital boundaries and replace screen time with other activities. The fifth step includes an eye test and an ophthalmologist consultation and the sixth and final step is the follow-ups and long-term monitoring, where specialists track each child’s progress. Children could also be referred to a psychologist for cognitive behavioural therapy. “The reason children become hooked is because screen time triggers dopamine release – the ‘happy hormone.’ The more they use screens, the more dopamine they need to feel the same level of satisfaction,” Dr Banur said. He said many children today suffer from attention deficits because their brains have adapted to constant stimulation. “When you read a book, your brain logically processes the information. But when you scroll through reels or short videos, your brain doesn’t have time to register the content, so it doesn’t get stored in long-term memory. That’s why children are struggling to concentrate,” he said. The clinic is also working with parents to introduce digital mindfulness practices. “We want to promote simple habits like the ‘Rule of 20’ – every 20 minutes, children should look 20 feet away for 20 seconds and do neck exercises. Schools also need to recognise their role in helping children manage screen time,” he said. However, Dr Saliha Afridi, a clinical psychologist who is the founder and chairwoman of The LightHouse Arabia, explained that screen time on its own is not necessarily unhealthy and there is a big difference between a child taking an online course, compared to a child scrolling on social media. “There are many children who may be having a very unhealthy relationship with technology but are not addicted,” she said. “It isn't about addiction only but the impact of the screen on children during sensitive times during their development. It's also important to note that some apps are designed to addict. Social media, YouTube, are addictive by design and pose a greater danger than a child sitting in front of a screen taking an online course.” Dr Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at ADSCC, said digital addiction is a growing problem globally. “Many families don’t realise there’s a problem until their child starts showing withdrawal symptoms when denied access to a device,” she said. The programme is covered by insurance for physician consultations and physiotherapy assessments, but some services, including X-Body Box analysis and psychomotor therapy, require additional payment. “We are working on expanding insurance coverage because early intervention is critical,” Dr Al Karam said. There are also plans to take the programme into schools and workplaces, Dr Banur explained. “We want to help people develop healthier relationships with technology before it becomes an even bigger problem,” he said. Psychologist at the Family Care Authority, Dr Amina Bin Hammad, said the overuse of electronic devices in young children can been linked to a vast array of physical and mental health challenges. “I have seen first-hand how digital overuse affects children's emotional well-being and family dynamics." “Excessive screen time can contribute to lack of sleep quality and disturbances, eye strain, poor posture, and a sedentary lifestyle, increasing the risk of obesity and the associated health complications,” she said. Treatment, she said, often involves behavioural therapy, structured routines, and parental guidance on setting healthy digital boundaries. According to the American Paediatric Association, children under two should limit or avoid screens altogether as it is a critical time in their brain development. Real-world interactions such as face-to-face conversations, sensory experiences, and active play are critical for cognitive, emotional, and social growth. Excessive screen exposure at this stage can interfere with language development, attention span, and sleep quality, the APA states.