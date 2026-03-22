UAE mental health platform offers free counselling amid regional conflict

During uncertain times, we need additional support more than ever, be it from friends and family, our local community or experts offering a helping hand.

As conflict persists across the region after US and Israel began strikes on Iran, many people are reaching for such support. That is why Takalam, a mental well-being app set up in 2017 by Khawla Hammad as she experienced postpartum depression, is hoping to do its bit by offering free one-off counselling sessions.

"We were built here, for this community, so supporting people during difficult moments is not something we overthink," Hammad, founder and chief executive of the platform, tells The National.

Posting to social platforms, the counselling app launched a campaign, Together We Hold, this month. The post read: "Takalam extends mental health support to everyone in the UAE", listing supporting circles as a "space to breathe together".

"When the situation escalated, the decision was immediate. We launched Together We Hold right away to make free counselling accessible to anyone who needed it, because in times like these, support should never be delayed," says Hammad, who described how counsellors immediately volunteered their time, with many more in the community following suit.

Using the app, people can register for a complimentary counselling session, or join group sessions to speak with others experiencing similar emotions. The app also offers an AI well-being companion in both Arabic and English.

Hammad is particularly proud of those who "showed up to themselves first, so they could show up for others". Many have opened up about managing anxiety while trying to reassure their children and carry on with their everyday business. She adds: "The strength of the UAE is not just in its systems, but in how people choose to show up, for themselves and for each other."

The initiative also recognises that it is not just residents in the UAE who might be struggling with the situation. Hammad stresses that the free sessions are open to everyone, regardless of nationality or status. "Takalam is a proudly Emirati social enterprise built for this community. That means showing up for everyone who calls this country home," she says.

Offering advice to anyone experiencing worry or anxiety right now is "completely valid", she adds. However, she urges those who want help to act before they start to feel overwhelmed. "Reach out to someone you trust, or seek support early. Give yourself permission to feel, without judgment," she says.

Since the war broke out on February 28, many more – in private companies, government helplines, or people in the well-being industry – have opened support networks.

Experts say people should seek help before a situation feels overwhelming. Getty Images Info

Abu Dhabi and Dubai offer free mental health hotlines. Earlier this month, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi partnered with Sakina, a mental health platform, to launch a 24/7 support hotline. A qualified mental health professional can provide confidential psychological support to those who call 800 725 462.

In Dubai, the Community Development Authority joined forces with Dubai Health and the Dubai Health Authority to set up a hotline where volunteers can act as "first aid" support by listening to callers, providing initial emotional support and directing those needing further intervention to the appropriate organisations. This is available on 800 506 as part of the Itma’en mental well-being service.

Private companies such as Just Life and Lighthouse Arabia have also provided complementary guidance since the outbreak of war.

Many in the well-being sector have offered their services for free, too. This includes experiences such as meditation sessions at Seva Wellbeing in Dubai and somatic "co-regulation" calls from the founders of Achievher studio, also in Dubai.