Up your skill set with cooking, sewing, painting and pottery classes in the UAE

As the regional conflict continues, many of us are adjusting to updates as and when they happen, from ongoing distance learning to following safety protocols.

While staying informed and alert is important, endlessly refreshing for updates or doomscrolling through social feeds can take a toll mentally and emotionally, especially if you go down a rabbit hole of content with dubious credibility.

If the urge to do something with your hands persists, this could be the time to keep mind and body busy with a new skill instead.

The UAE has hundreds of courses covering everything from cooking to woodwork, and ranging in price from Dh100 to several thousand dirhams. Not only could a skill be learnt, but friends can also be made alongside a newfound hobby that offers respite from digital noise.

This was a lifeline for me during the pandemic, when I took to embroidering colourful slogans on to anything I could, gifting some and keepsake-ing others. While learning things as an adult can be a lesson in humility, it is also freeing. You don't even need to be very good; you just need to give it a go.

Here are some options.

Cooking classes

Eataly, Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The family-friendly restaurant and shop also hosts cooking classes where children and adults can learn the basics of Italian food.

Eataly offers courses in Italian cuisine. Photo: Eataly Info

Classes are available across all Eataly stores in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Eataly also sells all the ingredients to hone skills at home. Check online for the timetable.

Various prices and locations; timetable at eatalyarabia.com

Mamalu Kitchen, Dubai

Offering classes for adults and children, this restaurant and shop in Palm Jumeirah Mall has an almost daily schedule of things to learn. On March 29, for example, there is a two-hour adult class on cooking a Sunday roast, costing Dh450 per person.

Various cuisines and prices; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Woodwork classes

The Makers Society, Dubai

A woodwork studio that welcomes both newcomers and those looking to hone existing skills, Makers Society also sells hand tools to carry on at home. Aiming to impart real knowledge, its adult classes are divided into modules that can carry a student from beginner to master.

The studio offers beginner and master-level modules in woodworking. Photo: The Makers Society Info

Newcomers can sign up for a free two-hour trial class, while those looking to embark on a woodmaking journey can invest in the courses. The Foundation course covers four modules over 32 hours and costs Dh7,650.

Ras Al Khor, Dubai; makingdubai.com

Make, Abu Dhabi

Make is a comprehensive space offering classes and workshops in ceramics, woodwork, metalwork, fashion design and digital fabrication. Courses cover diverse topics such as soldering a circuit board, using a paper dressmaking pattern and glazing ceramics.

From Dh140; Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi; www.makeabudhabi.ae

Pottery classes

Studio Clay, Abu Dhabi

If you want to learn about pottery either solo or as a family project, check out Studio Clay, which has classes those aged 4 years and above.

The studio offers hand-building and wheel-throwing pottery classes. Photo: Studio Clay Info

With lessons in hand building and wheel throwing, children's sessions cost Dh190 for two hours, while adult classes start at Dh320 for a three-hour slot.

Al Manhal, Abu Dhabi; studioclay.ae

Abu Dhabi Pottery Establishment

With in-person classes, this is a great place to start learning, and it can accommodate beginners and skilled practitioners alike. All bookings include clay, and classes for adults start at Dh714 for four hours.

Al Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi; www.abudhabipottery.com

Oka Ceramic Studio, Dubai

Oka offers single-session classes as well as discounts for booking in bulk, making it a great place for giving ceramics a go. Classes including skills such as wheel pottery and hand building. Oka also sells handmade ceramics, so you can support small-scale makers alongside.

From Dh200; Al Quoz, Dubai; okaceramics.com

Sewing, knitting and crochet classes

ThreadWerk, Abu Dhabi and Dubai

A KHDA-accredited sewing and craft centre, ThreadWerk hosts classes in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, teaching children, teenagers and adults how to sew.

Learn sewing skills at this KHDA-accredited centre. Photo: ThreadWerk Info

With a daily timetable, each course comes in a block of four sessions to build knowledge and confidence. The studio also stocks all the materials and fabrics needed to continue at home.

Sign up to the mailing list to get a 10 per cent discount on classes and fabrics.

Various prices and locations; www.threadwerk.com

Handmayk, Dubai

Formally known as Yarns Dubai, HandMayk sells everything from macrame and home-dying yarn kits to punchwork needles and weaving frames. Those in need of classes can learn how to knit a chunky handbag for Dh179; book a knitting crash course for Dh199; or sign up for a specialist one-on-one cyanotype printing course for Dh789.

Nadd Al Hamar, Dubai; handmayk.com

The Sewing House, Dubai

A one-stop shop for sewing, quilting, dressmaking and crochet, this space in Dar Wasl Mall also offers courses in all of the above. Sewing House also offers camps for children (from Dh780 per week).

From Dh550; Jumeirah, Dubai; thesewinghouse.ae

Drawing and painting classes

RFLCT Creative Arts Centre, Abu Dhabi

A multidisciplinary space, RFLCT offers various classes spanning oil painting, watercolour painting and anime illustration, with drop-in classes starting from Dh150.

With a timetable planned out for the rest of the year, this is a great resource for budding artists.

Various timings; Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi; www.rflct-arts.com

Wild Paint House, Dubai

Forget rules; at this studio, visitors are encouraged to go wild with paint – dripping, swinging and throwing it at the canvas.

This studio encourages paint-splattered fun. Photo: Wild Paint House Info

With an emphasis on fun rather than skills, this is a good place for teambuilding, birthdays or just letting off some steam. Splatter paint across a T-shirt or cap for Dh170, or book a 90-minute slot for four people for Dh680, with all paint, materials and protective wear supplied.

Al Quoz, Dubai; wildpainthouse.com

Paint by Numbers UAE

For those who prefer to learn or practise their skills at home, Paint By Number UAE delivers a wide selection of kits to your door, inclusive of the canvas marked with all the numbers, plus all paints and brushes. Prices start from Dh30 for the children's Lion King kit and Dh50 for the blue hydrangea kit for grown-ups.

paintbynumbersuae.com