Ideas to keep children entertained during early spring break in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

With the school holidays brought forward, many parents are scrabbling to find ways to entertain their children.

Due to the ongoing missile alert warnings, instructing people to shelter in place and following up when the all-clear is received, many will understandably want to remain close to home or at nearby indoor venues. Being safe and following instructions at all times is crucial.

Yet if a trip out of the house is needed to keep little ones busy over the spring break, many places are still open across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Visitors are reminded to check for updates before heading off.

Big Bad Wolf Books, Dubai

The world's largest book sale, Big Bad Wolf Books, has extended its run until March 15.

Originally scheduled to end on March 8, the book fair at Sound Stage at Dubai Studio City has added an extra week to enable bibliophiles to enjoy the 18,000 titles on offer.

This year, the children’s section has been reorganised to make it easier for parents to find the right books. Titles are separated into age groups of 0 to 4 years, 5 to 8, and 8 to 12 to allow children to browse age-appropriate titles more easily.

Until March 15; 10am-2am; free entry and parking

The Green Planet, Dubai

The indoor venue is designed to resemble a rainforest. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

For a dose of chlorophyll and cute animals, The Green Planet ticks the box.

With more than 3,000 species of plants and animals housed in this indoor rainforest biodome, it is an entertaining and informative day out for the whole family.

Daily, 10am-6pm; from Dh139, free entry for children under two

Leo & Loona, various locations

Leo & Loona has branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Photo: Leo & Loona Info

The indoor play park has three branches, at Dubai Festival Mall in Dubai, and Dalma Mall and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. It caters to children aged 0-12 years, and includes a 2,200-square-metre play area with a trampoline park and ball pits, as well as running creative workshops to keep children occupied.

Daily, 10am-midnight; from Dh149

Yas Island theme parks, Abu Dhabi

The partially covered Ferrari World is one of several indoor theme parks in Yas Island. Photo: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Info

Theme parks are an enduring family favourite, and with multiple indoor parks at one venue, Yas Island makes for an ideal venue.

Ferrari World is home to Formula Rossa, the world's fastest rollercoaster; Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi enables visitors to enjoy the cartoon worlds of Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, Batman and Scooby-Doo; and SeaWorld Yas Island has numerous animals and shows for budding marine enthusiasts.

Open from noon-8pm (Ferrari World); 11am-7pm (Warner Bros World); and 11am-5pm (SeaWorld); from Dh295

Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi

Characters from Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi will be at Yas Mall over spring break. Photo: Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi Info

Characters from the various Yas Island theme parks will also be on hand at Yas Mall to entertain families. Special appearances include favourite characters such as Daffy Duck, who will hand out gifts to lucky visitors.

The mall itself is home to plentiful entertainment options, such as a 20-screen Vox Cinema and KidZania Interactive City.

Open 10am-10pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 10am-midnight on Friday and Saturday