Dubai's indoor rainforest The Green Planet is extending outdoors with adventure park

Dubai's popular indoor rainforest The Green Planet is expanding. The family-friendly City Walk attraction is set to launch a nature-trail-inspired adventure park as part of an outdoor extension, scheduled to open later this year.

The park will feature a treehouse exploration trail, encounters with giant bugs, a botanical garden with nine flora zones, a children's play area and dining options. Meant to be an “edutainment” experience, the adventure park will have biologists guiding guests through the world of bugs, raising awareness of the vital role they play in our ecosystem.

A rendering of the outdoor adventure park, which will have a dedicated children's play area. Photo: The Green Planet

The Green Planet replicates a tropical rainforest indoors – spread across four levels – and is home to more than 3,000 animals and plants. Fluffy the bearcat, the attraction's biggest furry resident, lives there, as do cotton-top tamarin monkey twins that were born in the dome.

Other nocturnal animals to spot are tamandua anteaters, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, armadillos, a family of slow lorises, Burmese pythons and forest scorpions. It is also home to the region’s first bat cave that recreates the Seba’s bats’ natural habitat, replicating the cozy low-lit environments they thrive in.

The Green Planet offers an overnight camping experience where visitors can learn more about the resident nocturnal animals.

The experience, which includes film screenings, animal feeding and story time, begins at 7pm with dinner served at The Green Planet Cafe, where breakfast is also given the following morning when the journey wraps up.