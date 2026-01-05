New skills to learn in the UAE in 2026

There have always been many good reasons to learn a new skill. Neuroscience research, for example, proves that it’s good for our brains and neural pathways. Connecting with like-minded individuals in group class settings is also great for our mental health, as is focusing on creative endeavours.

But in 2026, there’s another reason to upskill as artificial intelligence takes over many of the mundane tasks we’re used to doing ourselves, it’s never been more crucial to expand your repertoire.

Here are some of the new hobbies and classes UAE residents are embracing in the new year.

Fitness: Beyond the gym

The fitness landscape in the UAE has evolved far beyond traditional gym memberships, with plenty of fitness trends in 2026 to explore. Beyond functional fitness and HIIT, residents are also now gravitating toward specialised disciplines that challenge both body and mind. Martial arts studios, for example, are popular, with continued interest in practices such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai. Facilities like UFC Gym, 971 MMA & Fitness Academy, and Team Nogueira Dubai offer comprehensive programmes in these disciplines – and more – with courses ranging from beginner-friendly sessions to advanced training.

Indoor and outdoor rock climbing is popular in the UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Rock climbing is emerging as another favourite, with facilities such as Mountain Extreme and GoClimb in Dubai. There’s also the record-breaking Clymb Abu Dhabi, plus outdoor venues near Hatta offering routes for all skill levels. The Hatta Mountains, located about an hour from Dubai, provide natural rock formations with climbing routes suitable for various abilities. The combination of problem-solving with physical strength makes climbing ideal for those seeking a workout that engages more than just muscles.

Culinary arts: A recipe for creativity

International Centre for Culinary Arts offer everything from hobby enthusiast programmes to professional diploma courses. Photo: ICCA

The UAE's multicultural fabric makes it an ideal place to explore global cuisines, and cooking classes have become one of the most sought-after skills. From mastering the intricate spice blends of Levantine cuisine to learning the precise techniques of French patisserie, home cooks are transforming their kitchens into laboratories of flavour.

Institutions such as the International Centre for Culinary Arts, with campuses in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, offer everything from hobby enthusiast programmes to professional diploma courses. The School of Culinary and Finishing Arts in Dubai, meanwhile, provides specialised training, with courses ranging from short workshops on knife skills or specific cuisines to comprehensive programmes that could launch a career change for those with more ambitious culinary goals.

Wellness: Inner peace in a fast-paced world

In a region known for its dynamic pace, wellness and mindfulness practices have become essential counterbalances. Yoga studios across the Emirates now focus on far more than just physical asana practices, but also meditation and breathwork that delve into yoga's deeper traditions.

Yoga classes for beginners and advanced courses for budding instructors are available in the UAE. Photo: Dubai Fitness Challenge

Sound healing has gained particular traction, with practitioners using crystal bowls, gongs and other instruments to create therapeutic vibrations. Workshops teaching sound-healing techniques allow participants to learn this ancient practice for personal use or to retrain as professional practitioners.

Reiki and other energy healing modalities are also experiencing a renaissance, with certification courses offering structured paths for those drawn to holistic wellness practices.

The mindfulness movement extends to practical applications as well. Courses in mindful living teach participants how to integrate present-moment awareness into daily routines, from mindful eating to conscious communication, skills particularly valuable in the UAE's multicultural environment.

Photography: Capturing the moment

Gulf Photo Plus in Dubai offers workshops that range from nighttime photography to specialised courses. Photo: Gulf Photo Plus

With the UAE's striking architecture, dramatic desert landscapes and vibrant street life, the Emirates provides endless subjects for aspiring photographers.

Photography courses available around the country range from smartphone photography workshops, which teach composition and editing using the device already in your pocket, to comprehensive DSLR courses covering manual settings, lighting and post-production.

Gulf Photo Plus in Dubai offers workshops that range from nighttime photography to specialised courses in black and white or retouching. SAE University College Dubai also provides short courses in photography fundamentals and more intensive programmes in advanced techniques for those seeking deeper technical knowledge.

Pottery: Getting your hands dirty

There's something profoundly satisfying about creating functional art with your own hands, and pottery has become one of the UAE's hottest creative pursuits. Studios such as The Mud House Studio in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Pottery (established in 1994 and recognised as one of Abu Dhabi's Urban Treasures), and newer venues such as Oka Ceramics in Al Quoz offer wheel-throwing classes, where beginners can learn to centre clay and shape everything from simple bowls to elegant vases.

Pottery classes are available at The Mud House in Al Quoz, Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

There’s more to explore beyond the potter’s wheel, too. Abu Dhabi Pottery, for example, offers classes six days a week for children, adults and families, teaching everything from clay preparation to glazing techniques.

The meditative quality of working with clay, combined with the tangible results, makes pottery and hand-building techniques particularly appealing to those seeking a creative outlet that produces lasting objects.

Languages: Opening new doors

In the UAE's polyglot society, language learning offers practical benefits alongside cognitive advantages – and there are plenty of institutes to turn to for lessons. Arabic courses remain highly popular among expatriates seeking to connect more deeply with their host country, while languages including Mandarin, Spanish and French appeal to those with professional or travel aspirations.

Language exchange meet-ups complement formal classes, providing conversational practice in relaxed settings. Apps and online platforms have made consistent practice more accessible, but many learners still value in-person instruction for its accountability and cultural insights.

Musical instruments: Finding your sound

Music schools across the UAE have a growing cohort of adult learners, many of whom are fulfilling childhood dreams or simply seeking a creative challenge.

Oud classes are offered across music studios in the UAE. Getty Images

The oud, with its rich heritage in Arabic music, attracts both locals and expatriates interested in connecting with regional musical traditions. Guitar remains perennially popular, while piano appeals to those seeking a foundation in music theory. You can find lessons in these at studios across the Emirates.

For something more offbeat, group drumming circles have also emerged as both musical training and community-building activities, bringing together players of all levels for collaborative sessions.

Artificial intelligence: The skill of the future

As the UAE positions itself at the forefront of technological innovation, AI literacy has shifted from niche technical knowledge to an essential modern skill.

There are many short courses and more in-depth options available online, but in the UAE programmes are offered at the likes of KHDA-approved establishments Zabeel Institute and Edoxi, as well as Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, which has launched its first undergraduate Bachelor of Science in AI.

SAE University College also offers a Generative AI Short Course in its Creative Industries track.

