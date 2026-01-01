Wellness trends 2026, from personalised supplements to nervous system resets

A few decades ago, the term "wellness" entered our everyday lexicon. In the years since, more and more methods to help slow down, recharge and nourish have moved from the niche into mainstream, whether it's breathwork or sound healing.

And it doesn't look like it is slowing down in 2026. It looks like it will be the year where wellness becomes further embedded in how we move, rest, travel and play – across the Emirates and beyond.

Resetting the nervous system

Throughout the 2020s, therapy speak solidified its place in daily conversation, from boundaries to trauma bonding. But long before that, the term "fight or flight" – a hormonal response to perceived threats – entered public consciousness.

What's becoming clearer now is how easily that same response is triggered in our modern, sensory-overloaded world. For example, an unexpected email can cause our heart rate to rise. Without the real-life threat to fight or flee, our bodies can stay locked in this heightened state.

A recent Gallup study reports about 45 per cent of adults feel burnt out, which is why so much of wellness this year will focus on "resetting" our nervous system – or in more scientific terms, taking it out of its sympathetic state, which floods the body with adrenalin and limits non-essential functions.

"Regulation is replacing hustle, presence is replacing productivity and nervous system safety is becoming the new status symbol," says Dr Neeta Bhushan, emotional health expert. Think the rise of slow living routines, tech-free hobbies and even turning to AI for therapy.

This craving for calm will trickle into classes and coaching programmes, too. Take breathwork classes, for example. It is one of the quickest ways to activate the parasympathetic nervous system.

"We’re living in a time where we're overloaded... Breathwork meets people where they are, and what I’m seeing now is less about spirituality and more about people wanting to feel calm, regulated and in control again," says Ashley Edelmen, breathwork master and co-founder of Immersiv.

Fitness and wellness integrate as the ultimate third space

An increasing number of wellness clubs are popping up around the UAE. Some spots that have Pilates classes, now also include red light therapy and a cafe – all under one roof. This is set to become more common in the years ahead.

"Training is no longer the end goal – it’s the entry point. Members are increasingly aware that fitness alone doesn’t equal feeling well," says Merigold. "Lifestyle choices now sit alongside movement as equally important pillars."

Gyms such as Fitness First and Wellfit now integrate classic training equipment with wellness and longevity solutions, and new gym layouts include recovery, mobility and reset spaces. Merigold adds: "Coaches will evolve into wellness educators – helping members understand how training, recovery, sleep and stress interact."

Mohammed Al Thani, founder of Sharjah gym Altitude Elite, adds: "In 2026, I believe fitness will move into a deeper space of purpose, longevity and self-connection. Gyms will evolve into true third spaces where people come to reconnect, reset and build resilience. Training will become more intentional ... to support not just the body, but the mind and soul."

Wellness becomes travel backdrop

Likewise, wellness will further integrate into the hospitality scene with the rise of wellness travel and wellness retreats, which have steadily increased in search volume over the past five years. Yet, the shift going forward will be more subtle, as wellness doesn't have to be the sole focus of a trip, such as a retreat, but becomes the backdrop to any and every travel experience.

"In 2026, wellness-led hospitality is evolving. Rather than overwhelming guests with complex programmes, hotels are focusing on core pillars – sleep, movement, recovery, focus and nourishment – supported by biohacking solutions," says Samir Arora, general manager of The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery.

Marichu Pertubal, wellness manager at The Retreat, adds: "Today’s guests are seeking wellness that fits real life, whether they are travelling for transformation or living within a fast-paced city like Dubai."

More hotels will adopt this blended approach. Take the home-grown hospitality brand, Siro. Located in Downtown Dubai, the hotel appeals to business travellers who want to prioritise feeling their best during otherwise busy trips. Its expansion into places such as Montenegro and Saudi Arabia demonstrates the concept's – often dubbed "bleisure" trips – growing appeal.

Personalised supplements for longevity

Customers are provided with an individualised formula. Photo: Bioniq

Running in parallel is the advancement of technology and personalised health care. This includes everything from fitness trackers that break down advanced bodily metrics to the everyday person embracing glucose trackers. So, what's next?

"One of the biggest shifts we’re seeing is a growing interest in diagnostics and deeper health insights," says Oliver Motisi, chief product officer of Bioniq, a personalised supplements company from the UK.

"And this rise in diagnostics is driving demand for personalised vitamins and supplements, tailored through blood tests or smart, AI-driven health questionnaires."

Now that it is possible to track and adjust supplement formulas outside of the doctor's office, people will see better results, which will likewise drive demand. "You’re giving your body exactly what it needs, when it needs it," Motisi adds.

All supplements, personalised or not, will still see an increase in the coming year, says Kristy Morris, founder and chief executive of Kailo. "Supplements are becoming more popular as people look for simple, everyday ways to take care of their health when life is busy and as healthcare feels more expensive and harder to access," she adds.

Meanwhile, a 2025 report on personalised nutrition claims the global market was valued at $14.02 billion in 2024, and "is projected to reach $48.57 billion by 2033".

Supplements also fall into a wider wellness trend of prevention and longevity, in a way that's relatively accessible. "The appeal is control," says Mark Boyes, founder of Sigma Clinic for men’s longevity optimisation. "Data makes health measurable and proactive. Nutrition is moving beyond weight management towards supporting energy, cognitive performance and long-term resilience.

Facial care for relaxation, not just beauty

Facial massage will increasingly be seen as a way to relieve stress and tension. Photo: The FaceRoom

While massages have long been understood as a practise for health and healing as much as relaxation, similar facial treatments have only been thought of as cosmetic.

But as more face massage clinics and treatments pop up, it's becoming more obvious that their benefit runs deeper.

"People are starting to look at facial wellness in a completely new way – not just as a beauty ritual, but as a real part of taking care of their overall health," says Evgeniya Sorokina, co-founder of beauty and wellness clinic, The FaceRoom.

"Face massage is no longer something indulgent or occasional; it’s becoming a go-to practice for releasing tension, improving circulation, and bringing out natural radiance," she says, referencing the pressure screens put on our facial muscles after long days at the desk.

