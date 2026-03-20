Get the best of The National directly to your inbox

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Our network of reporters and correspondents across nine countries in the Middle East, Europe and the US brings you closer to the stories shaping the region. Whether it’s breaking news, policy change or human stories from the ground, our newsletters are designed to keep you informed without overwhelming your day.

The UAE Today delivers the latest headlines and community stories from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the rest of the Emirates. The Middle East Today is a concise, bullet-pointed briefing paired with deeper reporting from our bureaux across the region.

As the week unfolds, go beyond the headlines towards analysis with Energy This Week, which tracks the forces driving oil markets and the clean energy transition, while The Climate Edit makes sense of environmental change locally and globally. For culture, The Arts Edit offers an insider’s guide to exhibitions, film and literature in the region, while Beshara brings a refreshing dose of optimism with good news from a region often only seen through the lens of conflict and suffering.

If you’re looking ahead, Future Beat explores the technologies and trends shaping tomorrow, while View from London and View from DC connect global capitals to Arab perspectives. For sharp analysis from our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi, The Editor’s Briefing distils the week’s defining stories, and The Weekender curates long reads, lifestyle features and a quiz to unwind.

Planning a trip or staycation? Checking In has you covered. Managing your finances? On The Money offers expert guidance. And each month, Emirati tells the stories shaping the nation through the voices of its people.

Fourteen newsletters. One trusted newsroom. Sign up to have the Middle East Explained.