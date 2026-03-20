Quiet outdoor escapes in the UAE for a stress-free break

With the long Eid weekend coinciding with spring break, it’s an ideal time to step away and reset. After nights unsettled by the sound of interceptions, many are running low on rest – making a short escape all the more appealing. Whether it’s a night or two away or simply a change of scenery, the UAE offers plenty of opportunities to recharge.

Each emirate has its own character, and here we highlight a selection of places that offer a good starting point for exploring further.

As always, it’s important to plan ahead. Check the weather before heading out, particularly when visiting wadis, which can flood rapidly. Take all rubbish with you when you leave, including food waste and barbecue coals, whether used or not.

Fujairah

Dibba Beach

Families camping near Dibba Beach, in Fujairah. Randi Sokoloff / The National Info

Situated almost 50 kilometres away from the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone, Dibba Beach is considered one of Fujairah's most beautiful camping spots.

Even better, it is dog-friendly, making it a rare place to enjoy beach camping with your furry friend. As with all animal-friendly spots, however, be sure to keep your pup on a lead so as not to disturb other visitors and to prevent an escape in unfamiliar territory. Always clean up any mess.

Dibba Beach gives close access to nearby Al Aqah beach, Dibba Rock and Snoopy Island. Free to enter.

Ras Al Khaimah

Camp 1770

Camp 1770 is a private, bookable camping site in the Jebal Jais mountains in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo: Arabian Wanderers Info

About two hours by car from Dubai or three and a half from Abu Dhabi, Camp 1770 is set high in the Jebel Jais mountains of Ras Al Khaimah. At 1,170 metres above sea level, it is the UAE's highest campsite, making it an ideal place to wrap up in blankets in winter or savour cooler temperatures in summer.

A private campsite set high in the Jebel Jais mountains, it has views across the mountains, abandoned villages, and date farms and can be booked through Arabian Wanderers or Adventurati Outdoors, for a minimum of ten people, with options for dinner only, or overnight stays. The site is only accessible on foot, and is a short walk from the road. Prior booking is essential. Prices vary.

Umm Al Quwain

Mangrove Beach

Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain is peaceful and pristine. Photo: Visit UAQ Info

A little under 70 kilometres from Dubai, Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain is – as the name suggests – a tranquil area where mangroves emerge from the sea.

Overlooking Al Yafra Creek, the pristine waters are home to herons and flamingos, and are ideal for exploring on a stand-up paddle-board, which can be hired from the beach. As well as ample space to camp, there is a designated space for barbecues. The Mangrove Beach is free to enter.

Ajman

Al Zorah Camping Beach

Beach and turquoise waters in Ajman. Getty Images Info

Famous for its white sand and crystal clear waters, Al Zorah Beach should be on everyone's bucket list. Less than 50 kilometres from Dubai, it is an easy escape for a night or two.

While ideal for day trips, the lack of bathrooms means it might be better for experienced campers and overnight stays. However, there are plenty of resorts and hotels nearby, if a comfy bed and hot shower is more your idea of a restful get-away.

The beach is free to enter. Prices vary for hotels and resorts.

Abu Dhabi

Jabal Hafit National Park

Jabel Hafeet Mountain near Al Ain. Andre Forget / The National Info

As Abu Dhabi's highest peak, and the second tallest across the country, Jabal Hafit in Al Ain is 1,240 metres high.

While a road takes visitors straight to the top, braver souls can tackle it on foot, for a robust hike of up to four hours, depending on experience.

But there is much more to the location than the walk. It is where five hundred, early Bronze Age tombs have been unearthed, and is home to some of the regions rarest plants, which have all evolved to survive in the harsh terrain.

The peak is the only known habitat of the Dwarf Palm in Abu Dhabi, while the elusive Arabian Caracal cat has been spotted again after an absence of more than three decades. Elsewhere, it is home to the Blandford’s fox, notable for its enormous ears, as well as the desert-dwelling Brandt’s hedgehog and the distinctive Arabian Tahr with its backwards-facing horns. Free to enter.

Dubai

Al Qudra Lakes

Flamingos at Al Qudra Lakes, near Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

An easy 45-minute drive from Dubai, the man-made Al Qudra lakes – home to the Instagram-ready Love Lakes – allows for a lovely day trip without the hassle of camping.

Set within Dubai's Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the lakes are home to large numbers of swans, Egyptian geese, flamingos, Socotra cormorants and ducks, as well as vast shoals of Koi carp. Pack a picnic, and explore the ten interconnected lakes on foot or by bike. Free to enter.

Sharjah

Mleiha National Park

The Mleiha Archaeological Centre Museum covers 210,000 years of human history. Photo Mleiha Archaeological Centre Info

There are lots of dramatically striking places across the country, but the Mleiha National Park is unique.

Located in the heart of Sharjah’s rust-red desert landscape, visitors can explore 210,000 years of human history, making it one of the most culturally significant locations across the peninsula.

Ancient tombs, settlements, artefacts, and tools have all been discovered here, shedding light on the people who once inhabited these lands. It is a key part of the newly designated Faya Palaeolandscape in Sharjah, which was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site last year.

Roughly an hour's drive from Sharjah city centre, visitors can also enjoy the Mleiha Archeological Centre and the Mleiha Eye Rock formation, a natural gap in an arch of ancient stone.

Entry to Mleiha Archaeological Centre is Dh15 for children and Dh25 for adults, while the national park is free to enter.