Gulf countries respond to Iranian attacks as Eid holiday begins

The UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain all reported Iranian drone and missile attacks early on Friday, hours before the start at sundown of the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

As Muslims began celebrations to mark the end of Ramadan, the UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defences had responded to missile and drone attacks from Iran. The sounds heard were the result of interceptions of ballistic missiles, it added.

Kuwait's ​state ⁠oil ⁠firm, KPC, said ​its Mina ⁠Al Ahmadi refinery was hit by ⁠multiple drone attacks, ​causing a fire. No initial casualties were reported. The Kuwaiti state news agency ​said firefighters ‌responded ⁠immediately, ​with several ​units ‌shut down ⁠as a precaution.

In Bahrain, falling debris resulting from an Iranian attack sparked a fire at a warehouse, the country's Ministry of Interior said, without specifying whether it was a drone or missile.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia confronted a wave of drone attacks overnight. The Ministry of Defence said about 14 drones were intercepted over the eastern region in an hour. A drone was also brought down over Al Jawf province.

Iran has stepped up attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure in recent days, hitting refineries and the world’s biggest gas hub in Qatar in retaliation for Israeli strikes on its South Pars gasfield.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday evening that Israel “acted alone” when attacking Iran's South Pars gasfield, adding that will “hold off” attacks on energy sites after being asked to by US President Donald Trump.

But Israeli launched a new wave of strikes on Tehran on Friday morning. Overnight, Iran also launched missiles at Jerusalem.

UNSC session

The UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting where Gulf states urged Iran to halt attacks on their territory.

The emergency session was requested by Bahrain’s UN Ambassador Jamal Alrowaiei, who represents Arab countries on the 15-member council.

Diplomats told The National that Bahrain described the Iranian strikes as “systematic and deliberate” attacks on critical civilian infrastructure, calling them a clear violation of international law.

Mr Alrowaiei urged respect for Gulf states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, and called on the council to increase pressure on Iran to halt the attacks.

Most council members condemned the strikes, while others pointed out that the war was initiated by the US and Israel.

Oil and gas prices edged lower after a week of sharp gains driven by attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure, while equities fell amid concerns over supply disruptions and inflation.

Global oil prices eased on Friday but remained elevated after a volatile week, while stock markets stayed under pressure as investors weighed the economic fallout.