Hegseth says no time limit for end to Iran war but claims conflict is 'on track'

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday backed away from previous estimates for how long the Iran war would last and said the Pentagon will ask Congress for money to continue to fund the conflict.

The Trump administration and Mr Hegseth have previously given estimates of between four and six weeks for the duration of the Iran war, which the US and Israel launched on February 28.

At a Pentagon press conference, Mr Hegseth told reporters that things are "very much on plan" but that only President Donald Trump can decide when the war will end.

“It will be at the President’s choosing, ultimately, where we say, ‘Hey, we’ve achieved what we need to on behalf of the American people to ensure our security.’ So, no time set on that," Mr Hegseth said. "But we’re very much on track.”

The Washington Post on Wednesday reported that the Pentagon, which has an annual budget of about $1 trillion, would be asking Congress for a supplemental $200 billion for the Iran war.

"As far as $200 billion, I think that number could move. Obviously it takes money to kill bad guys," he said.

"So we're going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we're properly funded for what's been done, for what we may have to do in the future," he added, noting that some of that money would be used to refill US ammunition that has been expended in the war.