Iran says South Pars gas field struck in attack

Part of Iran's South Pars and Asaluyeh oil industry facilities were targeted in an attack on Wednesday, Iran's state-run news agencies reported, adding that the exact details of the strike had not yet been determined.

Asaluyeh, a port city on the coast in Bushehr province, serves as the onshore processing hub for the giant South Pars gas field and is home to a dense cluster of petrochemical plants, refineries and export terminals. Any disruption there would affect Iran's ability to process and export hydrocarbons from the field.

Iran shares the giant South Pars field with Qatar, which calls it North Dome. It is the world’s largest gas reserve with an estimated 1,800 trillion cubic feet of usable gas.

QatarEnergy produces approximately 18.5 billion cubic feet per day from North Dome, enabling Qatar to supply around one-fifth of the world's LNG. Iran's share of the field is more modest, constrained for decades by sanctions and underinvestment. Iran directs most of the gas it produces for domestic consumption rather than export.