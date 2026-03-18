  • At least 12 people killed and 41 wounded in Israeli strikes on Beirut
  • Iran's army chief vows 'decisive' response to killing of Larijani
  • Iran launches drone and missile attacks across region
  • Nuclear doctrine unlikely to change, says Iran's Foreign Minister
  • Nato adds Patriot missile defence system to Turkish air base
  • Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market event postponed to August
  • Netanyahu hails 'dramatic shift' in Israeli power
  • Iraq resumes oil exports to Turkey through pipeline
  • US drops bunker busters near the Strait of Hormuz
  • Iran death toll crosses 1,400, says WHO
Updated: March 18, 2026, 10:52 AM