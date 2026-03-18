- At least 12 people killed and 41 wounded in Israeli strikes on Beirut
- Iran's army chief vows 'decisive' response to killing of Larijani
- Iran launches drone and missile attacks across region
- Nuclear doctrine unlikely to change, says Iran's Foreign Minister
- Nato adds Patriot missile defence system to Turkish air base
- Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market event postponed to August
- Netanyahu hails 'dramatic shift' in Israeli power
- Iraq resumes oil exports to Turkey through pipeline
- US drops bunker busters near the Strait of Hormuz
- Iran death toll crosses 1,400, says WHO
Updated: March 18, 2026, 10:52 AM