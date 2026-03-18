At least 12 people killed and 41 wounded in Israeli strikes on Beirut

Iran's army chief vows 'decisive' response to killing of Larijani

Iran launches drone and missile attacks across region

Nuclear doctrine unlikely to change, says Iran's Foreign Minister

Nato adds Patriot missile defence system to Turkish air base

Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market event postponed to August

Netanyahu hails 'dramatic shift' in Israeli power

Iraq resumes oil exports to Turkey through pipeline

US drops bunker busters near the Strait of Hormuz