Giving back to the community: Dubai companies offering free or discounted family days out

Several companies and family-friendly spots in Dubai have launched complimentary or discounted offers as “gestures of solidarity” for UAE residents, amid ongoing attacks from Iran.

These are especially poignant as travel plans have been upended for many, and parents have had to deal with schools bringing the spring term holiday ahead by a week.

Here, we've rounded up deals and discounts from those giving back to the community.

The Camel Farm Dubai

In the Dubai desert near Al Qudra, The Camel Farm is encouraging people to interact with nature, offering free camel hugs with every general admission or guided feeding tour ticket until March 22.

“Camel hugs are a gift from the herd,” the farm posted on Instagram, adding: “They can't be exchanged for cash, refunds or other services, and must be redeemed on the same day.”

The farm also offers camel rides, and encounters with animals including goats, rabbits, chickens, deer, turkeys and pigeons.

Standard tickets start from Dh50; Until March 22; Tuesday to Sunday, 9am-6pm; Al Qudra, Dubai; book via WhatsApp on 050 104 8484

Dubai Miracle Garden

UAE residents with a valid Emirates ID can enter Miracle Garden for free until March 31. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

From March 15 to 31, Dubai Miracle Garden is offering free entry for UAE residents. Visitors simply need to show a valid Emirates ID to enter the colourful floral garden in Al Barsha South.

The park features more than 150 million flowers, with popular installations including an Emirates A380 aircraft, a castle, clock and floating lady sculpture, all made from fresh blooms and live plants.

Standard adult tickets cost Dh100; March 15 to 31; 9am-9pm; Al Barsha South; 050 735 2833

Aquaventure World

Trident Tower rides at Aquaventure Waterpark. Photo: Atlantis The Palm Info

Until March 22, entry to Aquaventure World at Atlantis The Palm will be free for both UAE residents and visitors “in a gesture of solidarity in unprecedented times”.

The water park as well as the Lost World Aquarium are offering complimentary tickets; however, they can only be booked online between 24 and 48 hours in advance. A maximum of four complimentary tickets can be blocked per transaction.

Aquaventure World has thrilling water park slides, 1km of private beach and an aquarium, which is home to more than 65,000 marine creatures, including sharks and stingrays.

Until March 22; 10am-6pm; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Entertainer

The UAE voucher company has given out 100,000 free six-month memberships, which include access to dining, leisure, wellness and hotel deals. The deals are typically buy one, get one free.

“We’ve been moved by the strength and support across the UAE community. As the Entertainer has called this country home for 25-plus years, we wanted to give something back,” the company said in a statement.

“It’s not about the country we live in, it’s actually about the country we can’t live without, and that’s why the UAE is our home, our heart,” says Entertainer founder Donna Benton.

The One Heart memberships have been launched to “help residents discover and support local venues” and are valid until September 15.

The company reminds people to “follow UAE government guidance and safety measures. Supporting local businesses means supporting the people behind them.”

Standard UAE Entertainer 2026 packs cost Dh650.