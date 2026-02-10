I have never been a runner, so I challenged myself to complete a half-marathon

In The National's new series, Out of My Comfort Zone, writers explore ways in which they've pushed themselves, be it mentally, emotionally or physically, and reflect on what the experience has taught them

I have never been a runner, but have always been jealous of runners. After all, they have a versatile, free (once you have the trainers) and time-efficient workout.

But no matter how jealous I felt towards runners and the efficiency of their workouts, I was not built to run. When I was around 11, my mum signed me up for an athletics after-school club, possibly a two-prong approach that got me moving and out of the house.

I remember finishing one race and feeling certain that I had been subjected to a very specific kind of torture. It was simply an 800-metre track run. On another occasion, we were sent off on an hour-long orienteering mission through the woods near my school. I hid out on a fallen tree and accepted that it was just not a class I was going to pass.

As I said, I have never been a runner. That remains painfully true to this day, except last weekend I did a half-marathon in a bid to prove to myself that maybe I could be one.

What I've learnt

Runners waiting to start the Burj2Burj Half Marathon. Farah Andrews / The National

In 2024, I challenged myself to a sprint triathlon, which included a 5km run. I took the cycling and swimming training for the event very seriously, but procrastinated on the running. I went for my first 3km run six weeks before the event that October.

Then, in May last year, I saw an early bird sale for the Burj2Burj Half Marathon. Clearly a sucker for a bargain, a Dubai landmark and a fitness challenge, I signed up and very gradually trained for the 21.1km run.

And I mean very gradually. Unlike the run for the triathlon, I realised quickly that I couldn’t procrastinate training for a half-marathon. Since May, I have diligently run twice a week – one interval training session and one longer run that has gradually increased in distance.

My biggest lesson learnt is that slow and steady really is the key to building distance. The second is that a running buddy is integral for motivation and accountability.

And then, really, all that is left is finding a comfortable place to run. I have found spots in Dubai that I enjoy. I am lucky, my neighbourhood is pleasant to run around until the 10k distance cap. From there, I either need to double back on myself or take on main roads, which I find stressful.

The crescent on Palm Jumeirah shows a lot of potential as a good running spot, but I made the dire mistake of setting off too late on a June morning. That particular run, without shade for more than an hour, broke my spirit and set me back a few weeks, as I pondered whether running was for me.

The other big lesson is that when it comes to running in the UAE, shade is worth its weight in gold.

Would I do it again?

Running in front of the first of the two towers in the Burj2Burj Half Marathon. Farah Andrews / The National

Simply put, yes. For this half-marathon I had two targets: to finish and not come in dead last. I am pleased to say I achieved both.

If (or when) I do another, I’d like to aim for a time to finish in. Shaving 10 minutes off my 2 hours and 38 minutes would take me below two-and-a-half hours, which would be a satisfying improvement.

I enjoyed the set up of the Burj2Burj Half Marathon – it’s a very flat course with few gruelling hills, and there is plenty to see and keep you entertained as you run down Jumeirah Beach Road. It’s hard for anyone to come and cheer runners on, as the roads are closed to accommodate the race. Maybe I’ll try the Dubai Creek Striders Half Marathon, which doubles back on itself and takes runners by some of the souks of Dubai.

Want to try? What to know

Farah Andrews used the Runna app to train for the Burj2Burj Half Marathon. Farah Andrews / The National

I tried very hard not to make running the half-marathon my entire personality, but here I am writing about having finished one.

On the journey, the Runna app was my guiding light. The personalised programme is firm but fair, building me up to my half-marathon goal at a pace that did not feel too daunting. That said, the week that it told me to run 19km was extremely daunting.

The app is pretty simple, I set a number of runs I want to do in a week and the programme builds according to my progress. Over the summer (and following that Palm Jumeirah run) I hit a running in 40°C and humidity block. That shaved a few weeks off my progress, but the weekly plans updated in a manageable way. I liked the way the app coached over my music or podcasts, guiding my speed and distance, while giving little boosts when I hit new personal bests.

I am yet to become someone who lives to run – that isn’t going to happen – but I would say that I have reached a level where I am confident taking on a slow and steady long-distance run.

I am pleased to report that I am enjoying the versatility of running, having run on my various trips this year (a quick jaunt down the Las Vegas Strip was a highlight), and how efficient it is as a workout that broadly avoids traffic. It is far from free, though, because there will always be a new pair of trainers or a running vest that I want to buy.