  • Runners of all skill levels from across the world took part in the Dubai Marathon on February 1. There was a double for Ethiopia in the elite runners class when Nibret Melak won the men's race and Anchinalu Dessie took the honours in the women's competition. All images: Reuters
  • A tense moment before sunrise as athletes wait for the start of the Dubai Marathon 2026
  • Chloe Hamard of France celebrates after crossing the finish line in second place during the women's 10km road race
  • Anchinalu Dessie flies the flag for Ethiopia as she celebrates victory in the women's elite race
  • Runners happy to be seen participating in the Dubai Marathon 2026
  • Supporters add to the colourful spectacle at Dubai Marathon 2026
  • A runner with a message during the marathon
  • Runners in action during the Dubai Marathon 2026
  • Runners and canine support in action during the Dubai Marathon 2026
  • Runners with time for a smile during the Dubai Marathon on February 1
  • Runners in action during the Dubai Marathon 2026
  • A one-two-three for Ethiopia's elite women runners in the Dubai Marathon 2025. Winner Anchinalu Dessie celebrates on the podium with runner-up Muliye Dekebo and third-placed Fantu Worku
  • Runners of all abilities in action during the Dubai Marathon 2026
  • Ethiopia's Nibret Melak and Anchinalu Dessie celebrate on the podium with the trophies after winning the men's elite race and the women's elite race alongside second placed Ethiopia's Yasin Haji and Muliye Dekebo and third placed Rwanda's John Hakizimana and Ethiopia's Fantu Worku
Thousands of runners step out for 25th Dubai Marathon

Elite athletes joined amateurs on start line for region's oldest international race on Sunday

The National

February 01, 2026

Thousands of runners hit the streets of Dubai on Sunday morning to take part in the Middle East's oldest - and one of its fastest - international races.

A series of road closures were put in place to allow what was expected to be a record-setting 20,000 competitors to step off the start line in the landmark 25th annual Dubai Marathon.

The event brings together elite athletes and amateur runners and is one of the highlights of the emirate's sporting calendar.

About 4,000 participated in the 42km marathon race, with a further 16,000 putting themselves to the test in both the 10km road race and 4km fun run.

The sporting spectacle is viewed as one of the quickest marathon races in the world due to the flat course route, offering runners an opportunity to clock personal bests.

There was double delight for Ethiopia in the elite runners class when Nibret Melak won the men's race and Anchinalu Dessie took the honours in the women's competition.

The marquee marathon race got under way at 5.45am, with the 10km run starting at 8am and the 4km fun run following at 10am.

The main marathon route began at Al Taryam Road near Dubai Police Academy, taking in Al Sufouh, Palm Island, Dubai Media City, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Road, before finishing back at the Police Academy.

Dubai Metro services began three hours earlier than usual on Sunday to accommodate the Dubai Marathon.

Services were up and running from 5am to accommodate marathon participants and spectators.

Regular Sunday services on the Dubai Metro run from 8am to midnight.

Updated: February 01, 2026, 7:26 AM