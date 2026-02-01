Thousands of runners step out for 25th Dubai Marathon

Thousands of runners hit the streets of Dubai on Sunday morning to take part in the Middle East's oldest - and one of its fastest - international races.

A series of road closures were put in place to allow what was expected to be a record-setting 20,000 competitors to step off the start line in the landmark 25th annual Dubai Marathon.

The event brings together elite athletes and amateur runners and is one of the highlights of the emirate's sporting calendar.

About 4,000 participated in the 42km marathon race, with a further 16,000 putting themselves to the test in both the 10km road race and 4km fun run.

The sporting spectacle is viewed as one of the quickest marathon races in the world due to the flat course route, offering runners an opportunity to clock personal bests.

There was double delight for Ethiopia in the elite runners class when Nibret Melak won the men's race and Anchinalu Dessie took the honours in the women's competition.

The marquee marathon race got under way at 5.45am, with the 10km run starting at 8am and the 4km fun run following at 10am.

The main marathon route began at Al Taryam Road near Dubai Police Academy, taking in Al Sufouh, Palm Island, Dubai Media City, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Road, before finishing back at the Police Academy.

Dubai Metro services began three hours earlier than usual on Sunday to accommodate the Dubai Marathon.

Services were up and running from 5am to accommodate marathon participants and spectators.

Regular Sunday services on the Dubai Metro run from 8am to midnight.