Dubai Metro to open early for marathon on Sunday

Dubai Metro services will begin three hours earlier than usual on Sunday to facilitate the Dubai Marathon.

Services will run from 5am until midnight to accommodate marathon participants and spectators, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced.

Regular Sunday services on the Dubai Metro run from 8am to midnight.

Key roads such as King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and sections of Umm Suqeim Street are expected to be affected by the event. However, details from the authority have yet to be confirmed.

Closures are likely to be in place from 6am on Sunday, but Dubai residents can expect disruption ease by midday.