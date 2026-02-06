MS will not hold us back, say athletes gearing up for Open Masters Games in Abu Dhabi

UAE residents living with multiple sclerosis are on a mission to raise awareness about an “invisible condition” and inspire others to never put limits on their ambitions as they gear up to take part in the Open Masters Games in Abu Dhabi.

Emiratis and expatriates with MS in the UAE will be among more than 25,000 people competing in more than 30 sports, including athletics, tennis, cycling, golf and bowling, across 20 venues in Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra from February 6.

The 10-day multi-sport event is open to athletes from around the world, with no upper age limit, and aims to encourage physical activity for all.

Nearly three million people live with MS worldwide. The autoimmune condition occurs when the immune system attacks nerves in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure for the chronic, unpredictable condition, in which symptoms vary widely, including movement and co-ordination issues, balance problems, visual impairment and fatigue.

The UAE residents represent the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, a UAE-based non-government organisation that encourages speaking openly so others do not feel alone in their journey.

'Swimming gives me peace'

Ameera Al Jaberi is hoping to make waves in the MS survivor taking part in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi. photo: Ameera Al Jaberi

Ameera Al Jaberi, 27, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after recurring symptoms that began in 2016.

“I was 17 when the symptoms started,” she said. “At first, it was numbness and heaviness on the right side of my body,” she told The National.

She said she sought medical help immediately but was sent home without answers. Two weeks later, the symptoms returned, this time affecting the left side of her body.

“I went to emergency and they told me I was having a stroke,” she said.

It was only after undergoing an MRI scan and neurological assessment in Abu Dhabi that MS was suspected and later confirmed.

“I remember going back to my car and crying,” she said. “I Googled it and felt like my life was over. I thought I would never be normal again.”

She said that once the diagnosis was confirmed, fear gave way to relief.

A former fencing athlete, she said MS forced her to stop competing for a period. She has since returned to sport through swimming, which she will compete in at the Open Masters Games.

“Swimming gives me peace,” she said. “When I’m under the water, I feel separated from everything else.”

Life has changed – for the better

Mohammed Al Harbi has urged to sign up for the competition by his wife. Photo: Mohamed Al Harbi

Mohammed Al Harbi, 34, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 31, after several unexplained attacks that began in his late twenties.

“I used to fall down for no reason,” he said. “I felt numbness all over my body, and sometimes I had a fever without any explanation.”

Despite seeking treatment at several hospitals in the UAE, Al Harbi said MS was never considered.

One episode occurred while he was travelling with his family in Switzerland, but symptoms continued after he returned home.

“I couldn’t walk straight. I completely lost my balance,” he said. “Doctors told me it was an inner-ear problem. At no point did anyone even mention MS.”

A second attack later affected his right eye, with his vision deteriorating but most serious episode came when he was about 31 when his entire body froze, and he found himself unable to move his arms and legs.

“I couldn’t move at all,” he said.

After further scans and a lumbar puncture, MS was finally confirmed.

“That was the first time I heard the word MS,” he said. “I was 31 years old, and I had already been through several attacks by then.”

He said the diagnosis, which came during the Covid-19 pandemic, was initially overwhelming but ultimately brought clarity.

“My life has changed but in a better way,” he said. “I understand myself more now. I know who truly supports me, especially my wife.”

He credits his wife for encouraging him to return to cycling and to take part in the Open Masters Games.

“She wanted me to feel that I’m not different from anyone else,” he said. “That I can still compete and live a normal life.”

Both athletes said misconceptions around MS remain widespread.

“People think MS means you won’t be able to live normally,” Ms Al Jaberi said. “That’s not true for everyone.”

Mr Al Harbi agreed, saying sport had helped him redefine his limits.

“With MS, your limits are different,” he said. “You can’t overheat, and things are harder but I’m competing with myself. That’s what matters.”

Their message to others living with MS is to be resilient.

“Don’t be afraid of what you’re facing,” Mr Al Harbi said. “Focus on your goals and keep going.”

‘Not the end of my story’

Mohamed Selim, 31, an Egyptian biomedical engineer, was diagnosed four years ago when he experienced numbness in his leg and says patients often cope daily with fatigue.

A keen runner who has participated in several marathons, Mr Selim will run the 2.5km race next week.

A keen marathon runner Mohamed Selim will participate in a 2.5km run for the Open Masters Games in Abu Dhabi as he deals with extreme fatigue caused by multiple sclerosis. Photo: Mohamed Selim

“I’m calling it a fun run because I’ve been facing some issues recently where my body gets too heated and I feel totally fatigued. I’m limiting my run sessions to 15 minutes now so I don't get too exhausted but I’m still showing up,” the Abu Dhabi resident said.

“You live with small symptoms every day – fatigue, headaches, and sometimes feeling depressed. I have learnt how to move through this. It's hard to describe to people because MS is often an invisible disease. You might look normal on the outside but inside you are struggling with balance or exhaustion.”

Mr Selim recalls his shock when his condition was confirmed and wants others to understand what people with MS go through.

“I want to pave the way for others to participate in sports because staying active helps you stay normal,” he said.

“When I'm active, I feel connected to myself. I refuse to be defined by MS. It’s a part of my story, but it isn't the end of it. I have high hopes, career dreams I’m chasing. MS will not hold me back. That is the reason I get up and go every day.”

‘Didn’t want people to think I’m weak’

Deborah Dunne, 40, a primary schoolteacher, will compete in the 40km cycle race.

She was diagnosed in 2011 after experiencing numbness, blurry vision and initially did not tell colleagues of her condition. The Irish citizen has since become an MS ambassador with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and shares her story to support others.

“At the start, I was embarrassed. I would hide my condition at work because I didn’t want people to think I wasn't capable,” said Ms Dunne who moved to the UAE in 2016.

Deborah Dunne says that people recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis need the support of others living with the condition to understand how to manage it, focus on fitness and wellbeing. Photo: Deborah Dunne

“I’m not hiding it any more. Being an MS ambassador allows me to raise awareness. I have people reaching out, like a fellow primary schoolteacher, who tell me that seeing me living an extremely active life makes them feel much less worried about their own diagnosis.”

The Dubai resident was “devastated” after a recent MRI scan picked up six new lesions – areas of damage and scarring in the brain or spinal cord. She has not allowed it to dampen her spirit and plans to slow down when she needs to rest.

“I find that being active is vital for my well-being but I’ve learnt to listen to my body. I used to power through, now I know when to take a break,” Ms Dunne said.

At the Abu Dhabi games, she hopes to answer questions so others understand the disease better.

“I wish I had someone to speak to when I was newly diagnosed, someone to tell me that an active, normal life is still possible,” she said. “Spreading awareness and showing that MS isn't the end of everything is what I enjoy most.”