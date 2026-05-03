10 science-backed ways to boost your mood in minutes

Feeling overwhelmed or in need of a quick lift? Improving your mood doesn’t have to take much time or money.

Simple, everyday tools – from sunlight and music to movement and connection – can help trigger the body’s natural feel-good chemicals, including dopamine, serotonin and endorphins.

Here are 10 quick, easy ways to boost your mood, wherever you are.

Get moving (no matter how briefly)

Movement – whether a walk, gym session or a quick kitchen dance – is a proven mood booster. It works by triggering the release of feel-good chemicals, including endorphins, which create a sense of happiness and relaxation, as well as dopamine and serotonin, which support mood stability, as well as endocannabinoids, which promote calm and overall well-being.

“Even a few minutes of movement can make a noticeable difference to how you feel,” says Sowon Jang, Pilates instructor at The Hundred Wellness Centre Dubai.

“It doesn’t need to be structured as small ‘reset’ moments such as stepping outside for fresh air, just shaking out your body, or even moving around while listening to music can be surprisingly effective. Keeping it light and enjoyable makes it easier to fit into your day.”

Derryn Brown, a personal trainer at The Hundred Wellness Centre Dubai, agrees.

“Mobility flow movements are great for stress days,” she adds. "Spine rotations, hip openers and shoulder rolls accompanied by some deep breathing calms the nervous system and releases tension.”

Do a mini meditation

Meditation has instant and long-term benefits to mental health. Getty Images Info

Meditating for as little as 10 minutes a day has been shown to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol, calm the amygdala (the brain's “fight or flight” centre) and help disrupt negative thought patterns.

A 2023 study into meditation found it affected “many positive brain changes and improved several brain functions”, as well as “improving the immune system and inflammatory processes".

“At its core, meditation is simply the ability to bring your attention back, most often through your breath,” says Shalin Balasuriya, co-founder of Spa Ceylon. “You can do it anywhere – at your desk, in traffic, between meetings. It doesn’t need to be long to be effective. When breathing is slow and controlled, it activates the parasympathetic nervous system ... helping regulate the body’s stress response and restore balance. This supports better oxygenation throughout the body and promotes a sense of calm.”

Try a grounding activity

Grounding means different things to different people, with walking barefoot in grass, deep breathing and holding an ice cube as ways to help bring focus into the present. The technique works to reduce anxiety and improve overall mood.

“Grounding refers to a psychological technique of anchoring, which helps an individual to reconnect to the present moment or physically get connected to the earth,” says Zobia Amin, clinical psychologist at RAK Hospital. “It diverts you from running thoughts of the present and the past and connects you to the present.”

A popular method is the 5-4-3-2-1 process, as part of which you identify five things you see, four things you can touch or feel, three things you hear, two things you smell and one thing you can taste.

Engage in small talk

Connecting with people, no matter how briefly, is one of the fastest ways to make you feel better.

“When we’re looking to boost our mood quickly, we tend to overlook the incredible power of what we call micro-connections,” says Dr Rita Figueiredo, psychologist and managing director at Peninsula Psychology.

While deep, meaningful conversations with loved ones are always valuable, brief, everyday interactions with the people we cross paths with can also act as "an essential social nutrient for the brain," says Figueiredo.

“Research shows that even a 30-second genuine exchange provides an immediate hit of what we call micro-belonging. It sends a signal to our nervous system that we’re safe and part of a community, which has a powerful impact on our emotional stability," she adds.

Expose yourself to the cold

Cold water immersion, whether in an ice bath or the shower, offers physical and mental benefits. Getty Images Info

Proponents of cold exposure through ice baths, cold plunges, outdoor swimming or a freezing shower have long extolled their mood-boosting health benefits. Yet, it's only in the past few years that the practice has become mainstream.

Even small exposure to the cold, such as an icy blast of the shower in the morning or splashing cold water on your face can help improve mood, energy and circulation. This is because it stimulates a large release of the neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine, keeping them elevated for several hours.

A 2021 study found that participants experienced improved mood after only one cold exposure session, reporting less negative mood disturbance and showing significantly increased vigour, alertness and motivation.

Do five minutes of controlled breathing

Breathwork has become a popular way to calm the nervous system, with an array of different techniques to choose from. But how does controlling your breath through processes such as box, belly or alternate nostril breathing bring about a change in mood?

“Controlled breathing is about being intentional with how you breathe, instead of letting it happen unconsciously,” says personal transformation coach Haya Bitar. “Our breath is constantly reacting to what’s going on; tight and shallow when we’re under pressure, slower when we feel at ease. When you take control of it, you can actually shift how you feel from the inside out.”

Breath awareness sends safety signals to the brain, with a 2023 study finding that only five minutes of controlled breathing a day was enough to improve mood and reduce anxiety, while cyclic sighing “is most effective at improving mood".

Inhale your favourite scent

Scents such as lavender have been proven to have a calming, mood-boosting effect. Getty Images Info

Scents such as lavender, sandalwood, vanilla and jasmine have been proven to have a calming, mood-boosting effect, largely through memory association and the endorphins and serotonin that smelling pleasant scents releases in the brain. Additionally, invigorating scents such as peppermint or citrus can increase alertness.

“Our sense of smell is processed in our limbic system, which is key for mood, memory and emotion,” says Dan Terry Jacobson, founder and chief executive of Oo La Lab, a sensorial wellness design company. “Scent strongly influences how we feel in the moment and helps us recall key memories, as well as calming us.

“We breathe more than 20,000 times a day, so we are constantly incorporating scent into our daily routine without even knowing it.”

Start laughing (even if it's fake)

As the famous saying goes, laughter is the best medicine, and research has shown that even fake or forced laughter can act as a temporary mood booster. A 2016 study found that “laughter therapy, as a non-pharmacological, alternative treatment, has a positive effect on the mental health and the immune system” by decreasing cortisol.

“Laughter increases the release of endorphins, which improve mood, promote relaxation, and can even reduce pain,” says Dr Negin Hakim, family medicine consultant at Cornerstone Clinic. “The body partly can’t tell the difference between real and fake laughter, at least at first. When you produce the physical act of laughing – rhythmic exhalation, facial muscle activation and diaphragm movement – you still trigger some of the same physiological pathways."

Activation of the parasympathetic nervous system, which is the "rest-and-digest" mode, can lead to a mild reduction in cortisol, while laughter promotes the release of those all-important endorphins.

Go outside

Getting natural light is one of the quickest ways to lift your mood. It supports vitamin D production, which is linked to a lower risk of depression and anxiety, while time outdoors – whether in sun, rain or cloud – helps boost serotonin levels, promoting a greater sense of happiness.

“Even brief exposure, particularly in the morning, can lower cortisol levels, improve alertness and create a measurable uplift in mood,” says Devika Mankani, psychologist at The Hundred Wellness Centre Dubai.

“Interacting with nature engages multiple systems in the body at once – neurological, hormonal and even immune. Research shows that even short periods in green spaces can reduce activity in the brain’s stress circuits, lower heart rate, and enhance parasympathetic activation.”

Try a reframing exercise

Busy lives and schedules, combined with the pressures of modern life, can have a profound effect on focus and mindset. Also called a “cognitive reframe”, meaning to pause and look at a situation from a different angle during moments of stress, can prevent doom spiralling and help balance mood.

Asking yourself: "What’s going right at the moment?" or "What can I learn from this mistake?" are examples of reframing to focus on a more positive outcome.

“Our minds can default to threat and negativity, which can leave us stuck in unhelpful patterns day to day,” says Dr Sarah Rasmi, psychologist at Thrive Wellbeing Centre.

“Reframing isn't toxic positivity or pretending things are fine. It's asking whether the first interpretation our mind reaches for is actually the most accurate one. A quick reframe in the moment can take just a few minutes, though shifting deeper patterns takes more time and consistent practice.”

Rasmi adds: “What it does is loosen the grip of the thought driving that emotion. The goal isn't to think positively, it's to think more flexibly.”