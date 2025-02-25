Should you invest in an ice bath for your home? What to know before you buy

As far as 2025 home trends go, at-home wellness has seen a sharp uptick in popularity. Outlining the year’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/12/20/home-interior-trends-2025/" target="_blank">biggest interior design updates</a>, Pallavi Dean, founder of UAE's Roar Design, shared on Instagram: “Our clients are bringing infrared saunas, plunge pools and ice baths into their homes, and you can do this from DIY to ultra luxury". With an array of options on the market, from portable baths you can move around the house or garden to customised built-in baths, when investing in an ice bath for your home, there are a few things to consider, including cost, maintenance and effective plumbing. And if you're new to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/health-benefits-of-hot-water-vs-cold-water-what-do-extreme-temperatures-actually-do-to-your-body-1.1124065" target="_blank">cold water therapy</a> completely, it's also worth looking into both the benefits and risks before investing. Partaking in ice baths and cold water immersion for health reasons is nothing new. In the Edwin Smith Papyrus, an ancient Egyptian document dating back to 1600BC, a number of medical procedures and theories are outlined, including the use of cold applications for skin irritation. Cold plunges were also popular in ancient Greece. Meanwhile in Europe, the prevalence of spa towns, particularly in England and Germany, stem from a belief in the healing powers of cold water as outlined in the 1722 book, <i>The history of cold bathing, both ancient and modern </i>by John Floyer and Edward Banyard. Ice baths were formerly the preserve of athletes and sports physiotherapists. British marathon runner Paula Radcliffe attributed winning the 10,000 metre event at the 2002 European championships to her use of ice baths, telling reporters: “It takes the inflammation down in my legs and although it's cold at the time, it makes you feel so much better half an hour later". It would be a decade later before they entered the mainstream, largely thanks to the increasing popularity and viral videos by Dutch <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/07/01/ice-bath-safety-wim-hof-deaths/" target="_blank">extreme athlete Wim Hof.</a> “The ice bucket challenge for ALS in 2014 definitely started the ball rolling, but what really catapulted them into the public consciousness was Covid,” says Nick Blair, 36, the chief ice officer of Dubai's ice bath company, Kula Recovery. “With everyone stuck at home there was a real focus on mental health as people searched for different ways to feel better. There was also the emergence of Wim Hof, who’d been doing ice baths for many years and popularised them on social media.” Gym-goers will be familiar with the cold plunge pool into which it’s recommended to jump following a session in the sauna or steam room. Alternating between hot and cold temperatures helps stimulate blood flow and improve circulation with benefits for cardiovascular health. “Ice baths can reduce muscle soreness and cramps, even for non-athletes engaged in daily physical activities,” says physiotherapist Suhana Abdul Kalam Laila at Aster Speciality Clinic for Orthopaedics and Physiotherapy, Al Qusais. “They support improved recovery from minor physical strain, promoting a sense of overall well-being. Plus, enhanced circulation and reduced inflammation may contribute to a boosted immune system.” As well as reducing muscle soreness and aiding other physical ailments, ice baths can also have an effect on mental health. “They can bring enhanced mood and stress resilience as cold exposure triggers a release of endorphins and norepinephrine, which are mood-boosting chemicals,” says Dr Khalid Shukri, anti-aging and regenerative medicine physician at Wellth. “They may also help manage anxiety, stress and depressive symptoms and increased mental toughness as regularly enduring cold discomfort can improve resilience and tolerance for stress.” Caution must also be taken with ice baths, particularly for those suffering from heart or cardiovascular issues which might be exacerbated by the initial shock of the cold. “Regular use might reduce muscle adaptation, which could hinder strength development over time,” says Laila. “Improper use can increase the risk of nerve and skin damage and the relief provided by ice baths is temporary and does not address the root causes of muscle or joint issues.” “Firstly, you need to think about how to fill it up and empty it out,” says Blair. “There are entry level plastic tubs that you fill with ice cubes, as well as tubs with chillers that are connected to the water mains and which you can operate via a smartphone app. These can run around Dh11,000.” Those looking for the cheaper option, which you fill with ice, need to keep a supply of ice at home and plan their baths ahead. “You need a 5kg bag of ice for a bath, and people don’t tend to have that ready for if they want to have one in the morning before work," says Blair. Ice baths with a chiller are more expensive, but allow users to set a timer so the water is cooled before they get in. For customised ice baths, the sky’s the limit. “Our baths are built in the UAE in Ajman and Sharjah,” says Blair. “They’re made from Canadian wood and stainless steel and can be a 250kg structure. We recently put one on the roof of a villa on The Palm using a crane. Permanent ones can be customised to suit all sizes and decor.” The water for an ice bath is filtered and chilled in the same way as for a swimming pool. A chiller is a stand-alone unit that cools the water before feeding it back into the tub. “When it comes to changing the water, it’s personal preference,” says Blair. “If you get into the bath straight after a workout, the water will get dirtier quicker due to body sweat and dirt. "For those who get in after a shower, the water can last longer. You should judge on how water looks, but changing once a month if you have a chiller with a filter is recommended.” Ice baths need a drainage point, whether in the bathroom or in the garden where water can be used to hydrate plants. There are also pumps available to direct water into the sink. Airline pilot Tariq Abusalem, 34, who lives in Dubai, shares why he invested in an ice bath for his home. “Initially, I began my journey by having cold showers, then I started paying to have ice baths at various locations,” says the married father-of-two. “However, since drop-in cost were high, I decided to invest in an ice bath.” Choosing a movable as opposed to a built-in option, Abusalem cites lower costs, convenience and hygiene as his main reasons for investing in his own ice bath. “Depending on my training cycle, if I’m undergoing heavy training then use it every day,” he says. “However, in off-season, it’s more like once every week or two week. “From using it, I’ve experienced less post-training soreness and I have more energy, especially if I take one in the morning. I enjoy better sleep and a sharper mind and focus.” His advice for newcomers? “Know your tolerance and start gradually. Consult your physician beforehand, especially if you have heart issues, and clean the tub regularly and invest in filters.”