Trump threatens to rain ‘hell’ on Iran after Israeli strikes hit key petrochemical sites

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened that hell will rain down on Iran if it does not make a deal before his April 6 ultimatum expires, hours after Israel struck key petrochemical sites.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open up the Hormuz Strait. Time is running out - 48 hours before all hell will reign down on them. Glory be to God!", he said.

Mr Trump had threatened to target Iran’s energy infrastructure, power plants and bridges if Tehran did not agree to a deal by next Monday.

A senior official told Reuters late on Saturday that Israel was preparing for further attacks on Iranian energy but was "awaiting ⁠a green light from the United States".

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted to X on Saturday night that Israel was responsible for an attack on a petrochemical installations in Iran’s Khuzestan province in a major escalation aimed at the country’s energy infrastructure.

Mr Netanyahu said the operation focused on infrastructure used by Iran to support its military activities, although Tehran's petrochemical sector is a critical pillar of its economy and a major source of export revenue.

US President Donald Trump had threatened to target Iran’s energy infrastructure but said such strikes were on hold pending a potential deal, with a deadline set for April 6.

Earlier, Valiollah Hayati, Deputy Governor of Khuzestan, told the semi-official news agency Tasnim that explosions were first heard in areas east and west of Ahvaz, the provincial capital, with no immediate reports of casualties. Minutes later, more powerful blasts struck the Mahshahr Special Petrochemical Zone, one of Iran’s most important industrial hubs.

He said several major sites, including the Fajr 1 and 2, Rejal and Amir Kabir plants, were directly hit, warning that casualties were expected.

Iranian officials later reported at least five people injured across Mahshahr and Bandar-e Imam Khomeini, where further strikes caused partial damage to petrochemical infrastructure.

Separate strikes were also reported at the Shalamcheh border trade terminal near Khorramshahr, a key commercial crossing, in an apparent broader strategy to disrupt energy production and logistics in the province.

Mahshahr's Special Petrochemical Zone is one of Iran's most important industrial hubs Info

Authorities said industrial units in the Mahshahr zone were evacuated after the attacks. They said any hazardous materials released so far did not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

The zone hosts dozens of petrochemical complexes producing important export commodities such as methanol, ammonia, polyethylene and other polymers, much of which is shipped to Asian markets. Facilities such as Fajr and Amir Kabir play a central role in supplying feedstock, power and processing capacity across the sector.

Play Iranian TV announces bounty for missing US pilot Play 01:11

Analysts say sustained attacks on these facilities could disrupt domestic fuel supplies, reduce export capacity and place further strain on global energy markets already rattled by the closure of key shipping routes.

There are also concerns over environmental fallout, the risk of secondary explosions in densely clustered industrial zones and the potential for retaliatory strikes by Iran, raising the prospect of a broader and more sustained escalation.

For its part, Iran ​attacked ⁠an ⁠Israel-affiliated vessel with ​a ⁠drone in the Strait ⁠of ​Hormuz, ⁠setting ‌the ​ship on fire, Iran's state media said, citing the ​commander of ‌the ⁠Revolutionary ​Guards ​navy. There ‌was ⁠no immediate ⁠comment from Israel.

The US and Iran were meanwhile racing to locate a missing American crew member after two warplanes were shot down over Iran and the Gulf.

One of the aircraft, a two-seat F-15E fighter jet, was brought down by Iranian fire, officials on both sides said. A second aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, was also hit and reportedly crashed over Kuwait, with its pilot ejecting safely. Two other US airmen were rescued, but the fate of the F-15E crew member remains unclear.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it was searching an area in south-western Iran where the jet came down, while a local official offered a reward for anyone who captures or kills “enemy forces”.

Play Missiles hit Tel Aviv as Iran intensifies attacks on Israel Play 00:52

The US has launched a recovery effort, though two Black Hawk helicopters involved in the search were also hit by Iranian fire before managing to leave Iranian airspace, according to US officials. The extent of injuries among the downed crews has not been confirmed.

US President Donald Trump said he would not outline a response if the missing service member is harmed. “We hope that’s not going to happen,” he clarified, adding separately that the incident would not derail efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

The episode highlights the increasing risks faced by US forces as the conflict intensifies. At least 365 American troops have been wounded since the Iran war began on February 28, according to the Pentagon, with casualties reported across all branches of the military.

Other developments

UAE intercepts 23 ballistic missiles and 56 drones

US arrests relatives of assassinated IRGC commander Suleimani after revoking their green cards

Italy and Qatar call for de-escalation and dialogue

With Iran's leadership defiant since the start of the war, its foreign minister in principle left the ⁠door open for holding peace talks with the US via mediation from Pakistan, but gave no sign of Tehran's willingness to bow to Mr Trump's demands.

"We are deeply grateful to ​Pakistan for its ⁠efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we ‌care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X.