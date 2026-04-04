UAE intercepts 23 ballistic missiles and 56 drones launched by Iran

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

The UAE dealt with a further 23 ballistic missiles and 56 drones launched by Iran in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

The country’s air defence systems have intercepted 498 ballistic missiles, 23 cruise missiles and 2,141 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

The sustained air strikes have resulted in the deaths of two military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as of 10 people of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 217 injuries have been recorded in the UAE during the five-week conflict.

Dubai authorities earlier responded to two incidents caused by debris falling on buildings in the emirate following successful interceptions of Iranian air strikes on Saturday morning.

Dubai’s media office said in a post at 5.49am that authorities dealt with debris that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area.

At 7.06am, the office said authorities responded to a "minor incident" after debris from another interception struck the facade of the Oracle building in Dubai Internet City.

No injuries were reported, it said, nor was any fire reported at the Dubai Marina incident.

On Friday, One person was killed and four others were injured after falling debris from Iranian air strike interceptions caused two fires at the Habshan gas plant in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Media Office said an Egyptian national died during the evacuation of the site.

Two Pakistani nationals and two Egyptian nationals sustained minor injuries, the media office said.

Authorities earlier reported that operations were suspended as they responded to fallen debris.

Significant damage has occurred at the facilities and an assessment was continuing, the media office added

In a separate incident in Abu Dhabi on Friday, authorities responded to falling debris in the Ajban area after successful interceptions.

This injured 12 people, seven of whom are from Nepal and five from India. One Nepalese national was severely injured, while the other 11 suffered minor to moderate injuries.