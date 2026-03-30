Will they or won't they? Concerns mount over whether Iran's team will come to US for World Cup amid war

With weeks to go before the World Cup gets under way, Iranian fans are waiting to see if the national team will play in the tournament hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico amid the continuing war.

Mabood Maghsoudlou, whose parents moved to the US from Iran during the Islamic Revolution, wants to once again experience the thrill of watching Iran with other fans who gathered in Washington bars during the 2018 and 2022 World Cup to watch the team.

“They've made four consecutive World Cups and Iranian's everywhere are generally really proud of them,” he told The National, adding that he's worried they won't be able to participate due to the current geopolitical climate.

There has been a lot of conjecture as to what will happen to Iran's World Cup team, after the joint US-Israeli strikes on the country on February 28. Iran followed those attacks with their own strikes on regional countries and US interests.

Iran qualified for the World Cup and is in Group G, scheduled to compete on June 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, followed by another match in the city on June 21 against Belgium.

Iran is then scheduled to travel on June 26 to Seattle, Washington, where they'll face off against Egypt.

But all of this was determined before the war.

In early March, Iran was the only nation missing from a Fifa planning ⁠summit for World Cup held in Atlanta, Georgia, sparking questions over whether the country's team would compete.

US President Donald Trump initially told news outlets that he “really didn't care” if Iran played in the World Cup, but several days later, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said Mr Trump was supportive of Iran's participation.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the Fifa World Cup 2026,” Fifa said in a post on X, quoting Mr Infantino. “During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.”

A day later, however, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said that although Iran was welcome to play in the US, he didn't think it would be “appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety”.

In turn, Iranian news agency Fars reported that the country's team wanted to “boycott the United States, but not the World Cup”, and would push Fifa to relocate its US games to another country.

Iran's Tasnim news agency later reported that Mexico's President was ready to host Iran if Fifa would allow for the country's games to be relocated.

Depending on how literally one reads FIFA's most recent statement, however, it seems the football governing body has no plans to move the location of Iran's games.

“Fifa is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025,” a social media post read.

Meanwhile, Iran's team has continued to practice, even if Iran's authorities remain true to their word – but a lot can change between now and June 15.

Iran fans show their support during the FIFA World Cup Group B match in 2022. Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Info

Fifa has not yet responded to The National's request for comment.

Mr Maghsoudlou pointed out that among the Iranian diaspora, there are many political opinions about the current situation in Iran, but over the last few decades, the country's national football team has united the community.

He said that many see Iran's team as representing the Iranian people, not necessarily the regime in Tehran.

“I think the team has a lot of weight on their backs traditionally,” he said, recalling previous instances in which issues added to pressures faced by the team.

“You know you already have all these sanctions and then there's the various travel bans, trouble getting visas, and then occasionally Western companies have occasionally not provided jerseys for them because of sanctions.

“When it comes to the World Cup our hearts are with them because they're such a source of inspiration.”

Mr Maghsoudlou also pointed out that it would be particularly meaningful if Iran played in the US as scheduled for their first games in Los Angeles, which has a large and influential Iranian community.

“It would be such a shame for the fans and players if they don't go,” he said.

Fans around the world are now waiting to see how everything shakes out.

US President Donald Trump initially assured FIFA that Iran are "welcome" to compete at this summer's World Cup, but then said the team's security couldn't be guaranteed. (PA Wire) Info

When push comes to shove, those in charge of Iran's national team may well decide to travel to the US regardless of the controversy.

What must be in the minds of Iran's ruling regime, however, is a recent incident in which several footballers on the country's women's team claimed asylum during a tournament in Australia.

A similar incident on an even larger stage would prove even more embarrassing to the country's rulers.

Washington DC resident and Iranian-American Mabood Maghsoudlou said he routinely follows Iran's national football team and hopes they are able to play in the 2026 World Cup. Info

Player safety and that of their families both inside and outside of the US, Mr Maghsoudlou explained, should be the main priority with the tournament fast approaching.

“No one's life should be risked just for a football match,” he said.

He expressed hope for politics to be set aside and cooler heads to prevail, so he and other Iranian fans can cheer on their team this summer.