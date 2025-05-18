Syria's remaining armed rebel groups given 10 days to join state forces

Armed groups in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syria</a> who have not joined state ranks have been given 10 days to do so by Defence Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra or face “appropriate measures”, as the government pushes for unity. Mr Abu Qasra said on Saturday that all the major armed factions had been integrated into the Defence Ministry, but he urged remaining smaller groups to fall in line. “We stress the necessity for the remaining small military groups to join the ministry within a maximum period of 10 days from the date of this announcement, in order to complete the unification and organisation efforts,” said a statement carried by state news agency Sana. “Any delay in this regard will require appropriate measures in accordance with the laws in force.” The statement did not identify which groups had still not submitted to state authority or say what action would be taken against those failing to do so. “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the commanders and soldiers of the military units for their fruitful co-operation and high commitment,” it said. Syria's new government under President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/01/syrias-leader-al-shara-was-a-quiet-boy-who-enjoyed-football-says-childhood-barber/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/01/syrias-leader-al-shara-was-a-quiet-boy-who-enjoyed-football-says-childhood-barber/">Ahmad Al Shara</a> is attempting to integrate the armed groups following 13 years of civil war and fragmentation during the rule of former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/">Bashar Al Assad</a>, who was toppled by rebels led by Mr Al Shara last year. Factions that agreed to dissolve have been integrated into the defence ministry, while the government has launched a recruitment drive for a new army and security forces. Armed groups from Deraa in the south, as well as Turkey-backed factions in the north and Islamist groups, are among those to have joined the ministry. In March, the new government struck a deal with Kurdish-led forces in the north-east to integrate their civil and military institutions into the central authorities. The agreement with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/28/kurdish-issue-rears-head-in-syria-amid-sectarian-violence/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/28/kurdish-issue-rears-head-in-syria-amid-sectarian-violence/">Syrian Democratic Forces</a> is yet to be implemented. Many of the armed groups have kept their weapons and remain deployed in areas they previously controlled. Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the rebel umbrella group formerly led by Mr Al Shara in ousting Mr Al Assad, remains the dominant armed force, along Islamist groups aligned with it, especially in their original stronghold of Idlib in the north-west and in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/16/syria-and-uaes-dp-world-sign-800-million-agreement-for-tartus-port-development/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/16/syria-and-uaes-dp-world-sign-800-million-agreement-for-tartus-port-development/">Damascus</a>. Previously known as Al Nusra Front, it maintained links with Al Qaeda until 2016. Several western states still label Hayat Tahrir as a terrorist organisation. Mr Al Shara is seeking national unity while also attempting to ensure protection for minorities, which has been a key demand from foreign powers alongside their pledges to support Syria's postwar recovery. The Syrian economy is in tatters and in need of international funding for reconstruction. Last week, US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/05/15/syria-trump-us-sanctions-gulf-middle-east/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/05/15/syria-trump-us-sanctions-gulf-middle-east/">Donald Trump</a> said he would be lifting sanctions that were imposed on Syria during the Assad era, in a major boost for Mr Al Shara. The announcement followed a meeting between the two men during a tour of the Gulf by Mr Trump.