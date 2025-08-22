KPop Demon Hunters and the other South Korean soundtracks you should have on repeat

KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix’s latest hit film, continues to make history on the Billboard charts. Just this month, its breakout track Golden – performed by the fictional girl group Huntr/x, comprising real-life singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami – became the first all-female K-pop single to top the Hot 100.
Two other songs, Soda Pop and Your Idol, have also landed in the Top 10, giving the soundtrack a life of its own away from the film.
And while the group may be fictional, this phenomenon is not new. South Korean dramas and films have a long tradition of producing standout OSTs or original soundtracks – songs that don’t just support a story but outlive it, being replayed long after the final scenes have aired.
KPop Demon Hunters might be the latest to do this, but here’s a look back at some of the most famous South Korean OSTs and their standout tracks.
Fallin’ from Queen of Tears (2024)
This drama follows the turbulent marriage of a wealthy heiress and her small-town husband as they deal with betrayal, reconciliation and family power struggles. Queen of Tears dominated ratings, becoming one of tvN’s highest-rated dramas ever and a Netflix global chart-topper. Its OST, led by Isaac Hong’s heartfelt ballad Fallin’, struck a chord with audiences.
Starlight from Twenty-Five, Twenty-One (2022)
Set during South Korea’s IMF crisis, this coming-of-age drama about a fencer and a young reporter, which focused on youthful passion and heartbreak, topped Netflix charts worldwide. NCT's Taeil's wistful ballad Starlight mirrored the fleeting, nostalgic quality of first love and lost time.
Start Over from Itaewon Class (2020)
An underdog story of a former con taking on a corporate giant, Itaewon Class became one of South Korea’s highest-rated cable dramas on JTBC (a local channel) and a breakout favourite on Netflix worldwide. Singer Gaho’s powerful anthem Start Over became the unofficial theme of resilience, embodying protagonist Park Sae-ro-yi’s relentlessness against impossible odds.
In Silence from It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)
This drama tells the story of a psychiatric hospital caregiver and a children’s book author with an anti-social personality disorder, whose relationship forces both to confront old wounds. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay became one of tvN’s most internationally successful series. Janet Suhh’s In Silence stood out on the soundtrack with its haunting, dreamlike quality, perfectly echoing the drama’s blend of dark fairytale and emotional healing.
Can You See My Heart from Hotel Del Luna (2019)
A supernatural drama about a cursed hotelier and the human manager who helps her find peace, Hotel Del Luna topped TV charts and dominated the summer of 2019. Its OST stood out with the ballad Can You See My Heart, which mirrored IU’s character’s struggle between love, grief and release.
Stay With Me from Goblin (2016)
This popular K-drama tells the story of an immortal goblin who longs to end his cursed life but can only do so if he finds his destined bride. Goblin became a cultural phenomenon and is one of South Korea’s most-watched cable dramas. Its OST, led by Exo’s Chanyeol and Punch, shattered YouTube records as the opening chords to Stay With Me are still instantly recognisable.
Everytime from Descendants of the Sun (2016)
Telling a love story between a soldier and a doctor set against war zones and rescue missions, Descendants of the Sun drew massive ratings and sparked a Hallyu wave across Asia. Chen and Punch’s Everytime matches the sweeping romance and action, making it one of the most recognisable K-drama OSTs.
Paradise from Boys Over Flowers (2009)
This remake of a Taiwanese drama about a working-class girl who clashes with the wealthy F4 at an elite high school became an international smash, helping to launch the modern K-drama wave. Its flashy, dramatic OST track Paradise matched the over-the-top story and remains an instantly recognisable anthem.
I Believe from My Sassy Girl (2001)
This hit rom-com about an awkward student whose life is turned upside-down by an unpredictable woman dominated box offices across Asia and inspired countless remakes (including an American one of the same name in 2008). Shin Seung-hun’s ballad I Believe captured the film’s bittersweet humour and romance, cementing it as one of South Korea’s most famous movie themes.