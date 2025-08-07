Learn how to become a K-pop star in Abu Dhabi

What does it take to be a K-pop superstar?

Aspiring performers in the UAE will soon have the chance to find out, as the Korean Cultural Centre in the UAE teams up with the Dong-ah Institute of Media and Arts (Dima) for a three-day workshop in Abu Dhabi later this month.

Running from August 20 to 22 at Dee Studio on Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad street, the K-pop Academy X Dima Dream School is part of the KCC’s wider K-pop Academy initiative. It also marks Dima’s first official visit to the capital. Known for training some of the biggest names in K-pop, including Zerobaseone’s Sung Han-bin, Hoshi of Seventeen and former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun-bi, Dima will bring in both professors and student artists to lead the sessions.

The programme is designed to give participants of all ages a hands-on introduction to the K-pop industry, with focused sessions in dance, vocals and even video production. Each day is dedicated to a different group: youth (ages 10-18) on August 20, adults (over 18) on August 21, and children (ages 7-10) on August 22 (see full programme below).

Popular tracks from the Netflix animated series KPop Demon Hunters – including Takedown and Golden by Huntr/X and Soda Pop by Saja Boys – are part of the curriculum, along with fan-favourites such as I Need You by BTS, Blackpink’s Jump and Super Shy by NewJeans, selected based on a survey by the centre.

Beyond the music and the moves, the workshop also aims to lay the groundwork for a longer-term cultural and educational collaboration between Dima and UAE-based institutions.

“This, the first-ever professional K-pop education programme in Abu Dhabi, is a valuable opportunity for participants to learn directly from South Korea’s top instructors and experience the energy of K-pop,” said Lee Yong-hee, cultural attache of the South Korean Embassy.

Yu Mi-ran, Dima’s dean of international and admissions affairs and a professor in the department of K-pop, added: “We view Abu Dhabi as a key hub for expanding K-culture in new and creative directions. With our hands-on curriculum and experience in training global K-pop professionals, we hope to inspire and connect cultures through education.”

The workshop is free but requires prior registration.

Full programme

Wednesday, August 20 (Youth)

Dance: 1pm-3pm – Huntr/X and BTS

Vocal: 3pm-4.30pm – Huntr/X and BTS

Thursday, August 21 (Adults)

Dance: 1pm-3pm – Blackpink

Vocal: 3pm-4.30pm – BTS

Friday, August 22 (Children)

Dance: 1pm-3pm: Saja Boys and NewJeans

3pm-4.30pm: Video production

For more, visit korean-culture.org

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

A Cat, A Man, and Two Women

Junichiro Tamizaki

Translated by Paul McCarthy

Daunt Books

Bullet%20Train %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Leitch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Brad%20Pitt%2C%20Aaron%20Taylor-Johnson%2C%20Brian%20Tyree%20Henry%2C%20Sandra%20Bullock%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC SHEET Display: 6.8" edge quad-HD dynamic Amoled 2X, Infinity-O, 3088 x 1440, 500ppi, HDR10 , 120Hz Processor: 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200, 8-core Memory: 8/12GB RAM Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB Platform: Android 12 Main camera: quad 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 108MP wide f/1.8, 10MP telephoto f/4.9, 10MP telephoto 2.4; Space Zoom up to 100x, auto HDR, expert RAW Video: 8K@24fps, 4K@60fps, full-HD@60fps, HD@30fps, super slo-mo@960fps Front camera: 40MP f/2.2 Battery: 5000mAh, fast wireless charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC I/O: USB-C SIM: single nano, or nano and SIM, nano and nano, eSIM/nano and nano Colours: burgundy, green, phantom black, phantom white, graphite, sky blue, red Price: Dh4,699 for 128GB, Dh5,099 for 256GB, Dh5,499 for 512GB; 1TB unavailable in the UAE

Know your cyber adversaries Cryptojacking: Compromises a device or network to mine cryptocurrencies without an organisation's knowledge. Distributed denial-of-service: Floods systems, servers or networks with information, effectively blocking them. Man-in-the-middle attack: Intercepts two-way communication to obtain information, spy on participants or alter the outcome. Malware: Installs itself in a network when a user clicks on a compromised link or email attachment. Phishing: Aims to secure personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers. Ransomware: Encrypts user data, denying access and demands a payment to decrypt it. Spyware: Collects information without the user's knowledge, which is then passed on to bad actors. Trojans: Create a backdoor into systems, which becomes a point of entry for an attack. Viruses: Infect applications in a system and replicate themselves as they go, just like their biological counterparts. Worms: Send copies of themselves to other users or contacts. They don't attack the system, but they overload it. Zero-day exploit: Exploits a vulnerability in software before a fix is found.

When Umm Kulthum performed in Abu Dhabi Known as The Lady of Arabic Song, Umm Kulthum performed in Abu Dhabi on November 28, 1971, as part of celebrations for the fifth anniversary of the accession of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as Ruler of Abu Dhabi. A concert hall was constructed for the event on land that is now Al Nahyan Stadium, behind Al Wahda Mall. The audience were treated to many of Kulthum's most well-known songs as part of the sold-out show, including Aghadan Alqak and Enta Omri.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.