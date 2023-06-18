Six places to go in the UAE to experience South Korean culture

South Korea is currently in the midst of a tourism boost.

An estimated 400,000 people from around the world gathered in Seoul to celebrate the 10th anniversary of K-pop boy band BTS. And the Seoul International Book Fair, where Sharjah is guest of honour, is also currently under way.

However, for those who can't make the trip over to the East Asian country, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate or get immersed in culture while in the UAE. Here are six places to visit.

Korean Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi

The library at the Korean Culture Centre in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Korean Culture Centre

The centre on Yas Island is probably the best place to immerse yourself in South Korean culture in the UAE.

It hosts exhibitions, workshops, concerts and other activities such as cooking classes on a regular basis, giving visitors the chance to learn more about the East Asian country and the many facets of its culture.

The venue also has classrooms for language classes, a stage for shows and workshops, and a library with about 1,500 books.

uae.korean-culture.org

Hyu Korean Restaurant, Dubai

The no-frills restaurant in Dubai's Jumeirah Lakes Towers offers an authentic Korean dining experience, serving the famed Korean do-it-yourself barbecue and dishes such as jjamppong (noodles in a spicy seafood soup) and tteokbokki (rice cakes cooked in a spicy sauce).

The restaurant is a hidden gem in the sea of flamboyant Korean restaurants in Dubai, offering a stripped-down dining experience.

www.instagram.com/hyurestaurant

Mukbang Shows restaurant, Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The Filipino-owned Korean barbecue restaurant is inspired by mukbang, or the eating show that originated in South Korea in which a host consumes various quantities of food while interacting with the audience.

It has two locations in Abu Dhabi, one on Muroor Road near Al Wahda Mall and another on Electra Street behind City Seasons Hotel. The venue also has an outpost in Dubai, next to the Deira bus station.

A range of a la carte dishes are available on the menu, but the standout offering is the live barbecue with a variety of raw unlimited servings of Wagyu, tenderloin, strip loin and rib-eye steaks. Aside from the food, the interiors of the restaurant also showcase other aspects of Korean culture, with displays of the Asian country's traditional attire.

www.mukbangshow.ae

Madang, Abu Dhabi

It's a little far out, at Al Ghazal Golf Club right by the Abu Dhabi airport, but it's worth the journey.

Madang not only serves up authentic dishes and Korean barbecue, but does so in a charming, down-to-earth restaurant that doubles as a karaoke venue with views of the golf course.

There's also a little Asian grocery store out front for stocking up on speciality ingredients before leaving.

www.alghazalgolfclub.ae

1004 Gourmet, Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Restaurants aside, South Korean culture enthusiasts can visit Asian supermarket 1004 Gourmet to stock their kitchen with the country's delicacies, such as mandu (dumplings), fish cakes, cooking pastes and other ingredients.

The brand has four shops across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as an online store. The branch in Reem Island is the biggest and sells dozens of brands, from food to skincare and make-up. There is also fresh produce and seafood, as well as other items imported from Japan, Thailand and China.

www.1004gourmet.com

Family K Mart, Dubai

From different Korean condiments to snacks and more, Family K Mart sells plenty of authentic Korean foods, from rice and grains to frozen goods such as rice balls and mandu. The store also has a small restaurant inside, Roll and Bubble, which serves boba teas, Korean rolls and other dishes. Located in Al Barsha, Family K Mart delivers across the UAE including to Al Ain and Al Ruwais.

www.familyk.ae