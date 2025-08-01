Five tips for a magical visit to Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Abu Dhabi

A touring exhibition celebrating Harry Potter's Wizarding World has opened in the UAE, making its first visit to the Middle East.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition opened on Thursday at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi and will run until September 21.

The global tour opened in Philadelphia in February 2022, and has travelled to major cities across North America, Europe and Australia, including New York, Atlanta, Vienna, Paris and Melbourne.

The immersive experience brings to life the magical universe in the book and film series. It has already attracted 3.7 million visitors worldwide – making it a must for Potter fans in the Emirates.

Whether you are a lifelong Gryffindor or a curious Muggle, here is what to expect when entering the world of Harry Potter in Abu Dhabi.

Dress up for photo opportunities

The experience of Harry Potter: The Exhibition is enhanced with the right gear. Photo: Proactiv Entertainment

Harry Potter fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and the exhibition awards such dedication early on. To start the experience, guests are given an armband and asked to sign up for an account, adding in key fandom details such as their favourite Hogwarts School house, magic wand and chosen Patronus – akin to a spirit animal or guardian. Each armband then activates activities throughout the attraction's 25 rooms.

Before the fun fully begins, guests have the opportunity to capture their excitement in a photobooth. They can preview the images against different Potter-themed backgrounds and then collect them after the exhibition.

Maximise the photo opportunities by dressing for the occasion, by wearing your Hogwarts house uniforms or movie merchandise, or perhaps as characters that feature throughout the tour.

Search out your favourite characters

Every major character is honoured in some way in the exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Proactiv Entertainment

Everyone who has watched the Harry Potter films likes the main trio of Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. But there are plenty of other characters who are fan favourites, despite only having limited screen time.

As you explore, it's worth keeping an eye out, as just about every memorable character from the films is represented in the exhibition, be it the whimsical Luna Lovegood, the dastardly Severus Snape or the beguiling Remus Lupin.

Also a Twilight fan? You'll be glad to know there is plenty of Robert Pattinson’s character Cedric Diggory on show too, despite his short run in the movies.

The exhibition offers the chance to get a close look at the details of your favourite character's original costumes.

Come ready to engage with every activity

There are many activities that can be enjoyed by young and older fans. Photo: Proactiv Entertainment

Passing through each room, visitors will notice pads that are activated by their armbands. These might generate something simple and cute like seeing your name on the Marauder's Map, or something more elaborate, such as being given a house by the Sorting Hat.

Some activities are more playful, such as mixing potions or scoring at Quidditch – and the points matter. At the end of the tour, there is a screen that displays the amount of points each house has accumulated, so represent your house well and ace those challenges.

Come with enough time and energy to make the most of each activity.

Budget for the gift shop

Don’t have any Harry Potter gear? Don’t fret, there's a large merchandise and gift shop at the end of the experience. The selection is comprehensive, so plan ahead to get gifts for your Potter-loving friends.

From film-accurate Hogwarts uniforms to mugs and key chains, there’s something for every fan.

Sample butterbeer

The Harry Potter books and films have introduced audiences to many peculiar and tasty foods and snacks, as well as the wizard’s drink of choice – butterbeer.

At the exhibition, fans can savour a real-life version of the frothy, sweet beverage enjoyed by Harry and his friends at the Three Broomsticks Inn in Hogsmeade. Non-alcoholic and served chilled, it blends butterscotch and shortbread flavours.

Keen fans can choose to enjoy it in special butterbeer glass that they can take home.

