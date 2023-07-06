FML by Seventeen becomes the best-selling K-pop album of all time

K-pop boy band Seventeen have set a record with their latest extended play album FML.

The EP, which was released on April 24, has become the biggest-selling K-pop album of all-time, with 6.2 million copies sold.

When it was released, it sold more than three million copies on its first day according to the Hanteo Chart. It is also the second most pre-ordered album in South Korean history and broke a record previously set by BTS for their album Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020.

FML sold 4.55 million copies in its first week, becoming the first album in K-pop history to do so. It also debuted at the top of the South Korean chart and at number two on the Billboard 200 in the US. The album has six tracks and marked the group’s comeback after their studio album Face the Sun last year.

Who are Seventeen?

Seventeen are a K-pop boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. They made their debut in May 2015 with 17 Carat, an EP album that became the longest charting K-pop album of the year in the US.

The group consists of 13 members – S Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan, Hoshi, Jun, The8 and Dino. Since then, the group has released four studio albums and 12 EPs.

Despite their name, Seventeen is split into subgroups called the hip-hop, vocal and performance "units". They are known for their choreography and hits such as Hot, Darl+ing, I Don't Understand But I Luv U and Rock With You.

The band performed in Dubai at the Korean Brand and Content Expo, alongside fellow K-pop boy band SF9 in 2019.