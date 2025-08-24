Billie Eilish makes vegan version of viral Dubai chocolate

Billie Eilish has made her own spin on the popular Dubai chocolate, posting a TikTok video of her vegan version of the viral sweet.

The clip, posted on Saturday, runs for just more than a minute and a half. She begins by toasting dokme tel kadayıf (fine pastry strands used in Arabic and Turkish sweets such as kunafa and baklava) in a pan until the strands turn golden. They're mixed with pistachio spread to form a thick paste, then layered with melted vegan chocolate in a mould and left to set in the fridge.

When she pulls it out, Eilish laughs. "I didn't nail the side," she says, pointing at an edge where the chocolate hasn't sealed. Even so, the bar appears to holds its shape and more importantly, it looks like she nailed the dense green filling that made Dubai chocolate a sensation.

The pop star posted a tutorial on TikTok. Billie Eilish / TikTok

Eilish joins a growing list of celebrities drawn to the treat. Brooklyn Beckham posted his own home tutorial earlier this year, while Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi (son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi) filmed themselves tasting it with Bongiovi declaring he'd "take all five of these home" and eat them "all tonight".

Irish TikTok star Miriam Mullins, with more than two million followers, also drew views with her version.

The celebrity attention reflects how far Sarah Hamouda's invention has travelled since she first created the bars in Dubai in 2021. What started as a pregnancy craving has become a global phenomenon that's reached kitchens from Los Angeles to London.

Eilish is then seen devouring her own creation. Billie Eilish / TikTok

The trend has gone commercial too, with The National reporting how UK supermarkets such as Marks & Spencer and Waitrose now stock Dubai-style bars, with Waitrose at one point rationing sales. Independent retailers followed such as Lebanese chocolatier Maison Samadi created its own pistachio and kunafa bar, part of a heritage collection and praised by model and television presenter Leomie Anderson as the "elite" version.

Eilish's vegan spin is simply the latest remix in in a UAE story that keeps growing.

