'Heartbroken and angry': Family of Alex Pretti issues statement after fatal shooting by ICE agent

The backlash continued on Sunday following Saturday's deadly shooting of 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday by an ICE agent.

He had been monitoring the actions of ICE agents in the city, as have many others in recent weeks as criticisms continue to mount related to ICE's presence throughout Minnesota.

Mr Pretti's family issued a statement as demonstrators called for the ICE agents to be held accountable for their actions.

“We are heart-broken but also very angry,” the statement read in part.

“Alex was a kind-hearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans who he cared for as an intensive care unit nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Administration Hospital.”

Mr Pretti's family later accused ICE of “sickening lies” and noted that ample video evidence showed that agents pushed him down to the ground while being pepper sprayed, and was then shot multiple times.

“Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs,” they added.

Kristi Noem, US Secretary of Department of Homeland Security has defended the actions of the agent accused of fatally shooting Mr Pretti, claiming that he was in possession of a firearm, although multiple videos recorded by witnesses shows that he never brandished the weapon.

Records also indicate that Mr Pretti was legally licensed to carry a firearm.

Video recorded from multiple angles does not appear to show him brandishing a weapon.

It's the second deadly shooting of an individual in Minnesota observing ICE agents, whose presence has been ramped up in the state at the request of the Trump White House.

In an appearance on CNN's flagship Sunday show, State of the Union, Gregory Bovino, Border Patrol Commander At Large defended the actions of the ICE agent accused of shooting Mr Pretti.

“The suspect decided to inject himself into a law enforcement action,” he told CNN anchor and reporter Dana Bash, and later insisting on what prompted the deadly shooting would come to light during an in depth investigation.

According to CBS Minneapolis affiliate WCCO, US Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit the city on Thursday.

Mr Vance has largely defended the actions of ICE agents as public sentiment begins to turn against their actions.

In recent days however, he has softened his tone, appearing to express empathy with demonstrators and acknowledge that ICE agents “may make mistakes”.

Since being sworn in January 2025, Mr Trump has largely given carte blanche as he's increased the presence of ICE agents throughout the US. Agents are often criticised for acting without regard to due process and separating families, mistakenly deporting innocent individuals and harming innocent bystanders.

As for President Trump, although he has not directly addressed the most recent fatal shooting by ICE agents, he did post something referring to overall backlash against the actions of ICE within Minnesota on his Truth Social app.

“Jonathan Fahey, former ICE director, is fantastic on Fox News in explaining the motives behind the fraudsters and insurrectionists in Minnesota,” he wrote without any evidence backing up the accusation of fraud or insurrection. Mr Trump added: “Great job Jonathan!”

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who appeared on CNN shortly after the interview with US Border Patrol commander at large, said he was shaken by what he called the “unbelievable amount of gall” from those in charge of ICE agents who are willing to lie.

“Everybody saw that video and yet, there he was telling the American public that this young man was brandishing a weapon and that he was there to attend a riot when everyone could see that's not true,” Mr Murphy said.

Meanwhile, demonstrations have continued throughout Minneapolis.

In addition to protests, vigils have taken place and memorials appeared honouring the memory of Mr Pretti.

US Senate minority leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer has said that Democratic members of the senate "will not provide the votes to proceed" with an overall funding bill if funding for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security was included.

"What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling —and unacceptable in any American city," a statement from Senator Schumer read in part.