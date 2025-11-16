Republicans Massie and Greene keep pressure on Trump over Epstein files

Despite the US President Donald Trump's efforts to again classify the fallout from Jeffrey Epstein as a hoax perpetuated by the Democratic Party, the controversy continued to gain momentum on Sunday.

Republican US Representative Thomas Massie, who has consistently gone against the grain of his own party to push for the release of investigative files related to Epstein, said it is looking increasingly likely the US House of Representatives will hold a vote on whether to do so.

"Dogs don't bark at parked cars," he said during an interview on ABC's This Week, referring to White House's opposition to the release of investigative files and emails.

An art installation depicting Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in Washington in October. AP

"We're forcing this vote and it's going to happen," he said. "We're winning ... and they [the White House] are taking a big loss this week."

Back in September, the Republican-led US House of Representatives committee released more than 33,000 pages of files related to Epstein, but the move, which was originally designed to quieten down the controversy did the opposite, causing even more anger, as well as interest in why all the files were not released.

Regardless of a forthcoming US House vote to release all the files, it is currently unlikely that the US Senate will also vote on the matter.

The release of all the files related to the criminal activity of Epstein could add to an already intense chorus of criticism faced by politicians, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and even scientists who have appeared in email conversations with him. The financier, socialite and former teacher died in prison awaiting trial in 2019 for sex-trafficking activities and other charges.

President Trump's alleged familiarity with Epstein became the focus of renewed criticism earlier in the week when Democrats released emails in which the disgraced financier wrote that Mr Trump had “spent hours" his house. Epstein also referenced one of his alleged victims, and implied that President Trump “knew about the girls”.

Jeffrey Epstein in custody in 2017. AP

His death fuelled conspiracy theories, particularly among the Maga movement, that Epstein was murdered to protect the wealthy and powerful friends implicated in his crimes.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is considered by many to be on the far right of the party and who has been one of President Trump's staunchest supporters, continued on Sunday to question why Mr Trump has been so reluctant to release all the investigative files related to Epstein.

"He called me a traitor," Ms Greene said during an interview on CNN's State of the Union. Ms Greene was referring to a social media post from Mr Trump, who said that he would no longer support her due to her comments related to Epstein. "This country deserves transparency and it starts with these files," she added.

In a post shared to X, the social media platform he owns, Elon Musk tried to mend fences with US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump has repeatedly and vigorously denied any wrongdoing with regard to Epstein and his crimes. He said that Ms Greene's push to release the Epstein files was related to his request that she not run for governor in Georgia or for a state Senate seat. "That's absolutely not true," she told CNN.

The curiosity, criticism and accusations faced by Mr Trump have remained a thorn in his side, especially since June, when his falling out with supporter Elon Musk caused the Tesla tycoon to post on X that Mr Trump's name was in the Epstein files. Mr Musk later apologised and deleted the posts.

Regardless, the Epstein controversy continues to consume a considerable amount of time for the Trump White House. It looks increasingly likely that a vote on whether or not to release the investigative files will take place during a keenly awaited state visit from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During that visit, security, artificial intelligence and economic deals are expected to be announced, all things that the Trump administration would rather were in the spotlight in place of the crimes of Epstein.