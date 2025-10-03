Apple pulls ICEBlock from App Store after pressure from US authorities

Apple's App Store has removed ICEBlock, an application used to report and track sightings of US immigration agents, after pressure from law enforcement authorities.

The free, iPhone-only app was no longer available in the App Store as of Friday. Its developer, Joshua Aaron, who said the app had 1.14 million users, accused Apple of bowing to pressure from the Trump administration.

"I am incredibly disappointed by Apple's actions today. Capitulating to an authoritarian regime is never the right move. Apple have claimed they received information from law enforcement that ICEBlock served to harm law enforcement officers. This is patently false," he told The National, adding that he would fight the decision.

While the app can no longer be downloaded, users who have already downloaded it are still able to use it.

In a July interview on Fox News, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said crowdsourced apps that allow people to communicate about the location of police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are not allowed, specifically referring to Mr Aaron.

“We are looking at him and he better watch out because that’s not a protected speech," she said at the time.

ICEBlock developer Joshua Aaron said the app has been downloaded almost 1 million times. Photo: iPhone App Store

Apple said it created the App Store to be a "safe and trusted place to discover apps".

“Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store," Apple said.

Downloads of apps such as ICEblock have surged as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement with surprise raids. The software has come under fire from authorities since agents became targets.

Many apps that track law enforcement remain available to users, such as Waze or Google Maps. Those apps, in addition to providing navigation, alert drivers of potential locations of speed traps.

Officials said last month that a gunman who opened fire on an ICE centre in Texas had searched for apps that tracked the presence of agents.