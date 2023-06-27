Ruben Loftus-Cheek set to join Chelsea exodus as he closes in on AC Milan move

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to become the latest player to leave Premier League side Chelsea with the midfielder closing in on a move to AC Milan.

The England international's near 20-year association with the London club is nearly over with Milan agreeing a deal worth €20m including add-ons for a player who has been the Rossoneri's top target this summer.

Loftus-Cheek has been at Stamford Bridge since joining the club's academy in 2004, going on to make 155 appearances since his senior debut in 2014, scoring 13 goals, winning two Premier League titles, the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Supercup along the way.

The 27-year-old also spent two seasons out on loan at Crystal Palace (2017-18) and Fulham (2020-21), and has won 10 England caps, making his last appearance as a substitute in a friendly win over the United States in 2018.

He will join former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori and ex-Liverpool attacker Divock Origi at Milan, who finished fourth in Serie A last season under manager Stefano Pioli, 20 points behind champions Napoli.

The San Siro club could lose key midfielder Sandro Tonali with the 23-year-old Italy international subject of a £60 million bid by Newcastle United.

Chelsea are looking to balance their books after spending close to £600 million since last summer with Loftus-Cheek joining a number of players heading for the exit.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante has signed for Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad, while defender Kalidou Koulibaly's move to Al Hilal was finalised on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and winger Hakim Ziyech are expected to follow them after deals were agreed with Al Ahli and Al Nassr, respectively.

Forward Kai Havertz's £65 million move to Arsenal is expected to be announced any day while midfielder Mateo Kovacic has agreed a £30 millon deal with treble winners Manchester City.

Midfielder Mason Mount has been the subject of three unsuccessful bids by Manchester United, with Bayern Munich also keen on the England international, while strikers Romelu Lukau and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also set to leave.

Chelsea have made one signing so far this transfer window with striker Christopher Nkunku arriving from Bundelsiga side RB Leipzig in a deal reported to be worth £52 million.