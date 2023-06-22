Arsenal agree £65m deal to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Arsenal have agreed a £65 million deal to secure the services of Germany international Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea.

It is understood the clubs have made an agreement in principle that will allow the player to discuss personal terms and have a medical.

Should terms be agreed, the 24-year-old Havertz will become Arsenal's first signing of the summer window.

The Gunners are hoping Havertz will be the first of two quick-fire major arrivals at the Emirates Stadium as they also look to secure the signature of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Arsenal have already had two bids turned down for the England midfielder – the last of which thought to be worth around £90 million including add-ons – but are expected to return with a third offer, with the Hammers holding out for £100 million.

But the signing of Havertz – who has 36 caps for Germany, scoring 13 goals – looks soon to be concluded.

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record £72 million in 2020 and scored 32 goals in 139 games for the Blues, including winner against Manchester City to secure the Champions League title in 2021.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Havertz after the final at Porto's Estadio do Dragao. “I waited a long time, and now I’ve done it. I’ve worked 15 years for that moment, and now I am very happy.”

After scoring 14 goals in 2021/22, Havertz could only manage nine strikes across all competitions last season but was still Chelsea's joint-top scorer alongside Raheem Sterling.

Havertz joins N'Golo Kante in heading for the exit at Stamford Bridge with the French midfielder having just completed a move to Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad as new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to trim his bloated squad.

After spending close to £600 million since last summer, Chelsea will need to move players out or risk falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, defender Kalidou Koulibaly and winger Hakim Ziyech are all reported to be in talks with Saudi Pro League sides Al Ahli, Al Hilal, Al Nassr, respectively.

The Blues have also agreed a £30m deal with Manchester City for Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 29.

