Eid Al Adha 2024: Discounts and family activities in the UAE over the long weekend

With Eid Al Adha coming up on Sunday, the weekend has been extended until Tuesday for many. As such, celebrations are in full swing, with restaurants, hotels and theme parks putting on fun-filled events and offering promotions galore.

In addition to our guide on where to catch fireworks displays in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, here are some ways to keep busy.

Dubai

Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai is an educational way to celebrate Eid Al Adha. Photo: Expo City Dubai

A host of cultural activities are taking place at Expo City Dubai, and children aged 12 and under can enter for free. Attractions include Taqa Island, an indoor play area located inside Terra; the Surreal water fountain; the rotating observation tower Garden in the Sky; and the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum.

Cultural activities are being held throughout the venue, such as lantern-making workshops and henna art zones, plus carom board game stations. Visitors can also enjoy 20 per cent off in selected dining outlets, including Alkebulan African Dining Hall, Philly Jawn by Ghostburger, and PXB Cafe.

Adults can purchase individual pavilion tickets for Dh50 or a Dh120 pass to get access to all the attractions.

June 15 to 23; 10am-10pm; from Dh50, children under 13 free; Expo City Dubai; expocitydubai.com

City Walk

The district is brimming with Eid festivities, headlined by Arabic pop superstar Amr Diab's concert at Coca-Cola Arena on June 18. The show starts at 9.30pm, with tickets from Dh150.

Elsewhere in the area, NoWayOut is offering 10 per cent off on all eight of its escape rooms, which are inspired by horror films. The offer is valid from June 16 to 18.

Several restaurants are offering treats and promotions. At Gourmet Dine, enjoy a 25 per cent discount on the total bill when dining in groups of four or more from June 14 to 23. For Italian food, head to Melenzane which has a 20 per cent discount on select dishes from June 16 to 18. All-day artisanal cafe Mint is serving a complimentary starter, pizza or dessert for every main dish ordered from June 15 to 18.

Wellness brands are joining in with special offers. At Fitness Zone, those subscribing to an annual membership from June 14 to 21 will receive two months free. Men can head to Shave Barbers for a shave deluxe package at 20 per cent off, which includes a haircut, beard grooming, facial treatment and full-face waxing from June 16 to 18.

citywalk.ae

Ski Dubai

Ski Dubai has a special Eid Al Adha pass. For Dh325, guests can enjoy unlimited access to the indoor snow park and its attractions. This price includes unlimited chairlift rides, a cup of hot chocolate, a pair of fleece gloves, and locker space.

The one-day pass also includes one activity of choice, such as two rides at the Snow Bullet, a 40-minute penguin encounter, or a 60-minute ski or snowboard discovery lesson. Families of five can acquire passes for everyone for the price of four, at Dh1,300.

June 16 to 19; 10am-11pm; from Dh325; Dubai Mall; skidxb.com

Dubai World Trade Centre

North African music takes centre stage at Sheikh Rashid Hall with a Moroccan Nights show. The two-evening concert will feature Najat Aatabou and Ilias Taha on the first night, followed by Yosra Saouff and Kader Japonais on the second.

June 17 and 18; doors open 7pm; from Dh125 per night; Dubai World Trade Centre; dubai.platinumlist.net

City Centre Mirdif

Meet-and-greets with cartoon characters from Nickelodeon – Dora the Explorer and her monkey buddy Boots; Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol; and SpongeBob SquarePants – are available at City Centre Mirdif. The mascots will be singing and dancing on stage to keep children entertained. Daily shows are being held in the mall's Central Galleria area.

June 17 to 23; daily shows from 5pm-9pm; free to attend; City Centre Mirdif; citycentremirdif.com

Dubai Opera

A hologram show of late Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum is being held at Dubai Opera. Photo: Winter at Tantora Festival

Fans of late Egyptian singer, composer and film actress Umm Kulthum can head to Dubai Opera for a hologram show accompanied by a live orchestra. The show pays homage to the legendary artist, who has been given the honorific title kawkab al-sharq, or star of the Orient.

June 18; show starts 8pm; from Dh300; Dubai Opera; dubai.platinumlist.net

Abu Dhabi

Yas Island theme parks

Yas Island theme parks are hosting Eid Al Adha celebrations over the long weekend. Photo: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Theme parks at Yas Island have plenty of special events planned. Each venue, from Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld to Warner Bros and SeaWorld, is hosting cultural performances and activities – from Ayala dancers to henna stations and calligraphy artists.

Eid celebrations also coincide with the Kids Go Free promo, which allows children under 12 years old to enjoy complimentary access to all the theme parks. During the four-day festivities, eidiya traditions will be observed at the venues, where children can collect stamps on-site to redeem special Eid treats.

While guests can purchase individual theme park passes (from Dh280), packages are also available.

June 16 to 19; yasisland.com

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

“An Eid to remember” is the five-star hotel's headline promise, as it offers staycation rates from June 14 to 23. The packages come with breakfast, lunch and dinner at Vendome for two adults and up to two children. Room rates start at Dh2,300 per night.

The hotel is home to award-winning restaurants, which are also offering Eid specials. At Michelin-starred Talea by Antonio Guida, a four-course set menu is available for Dh490. Elsewhere, Lebanese Terrace is serving a traditional sharing-style Arabic meal for Dh495 set against a seaside backdrop and live entertainment.

Those booking the black diamond facial at the hotel's spa from June 16 to 18 can get a free face mask from luxury skincare brand 111 Skin. Likewise, those booking the traditional Italian shave at Acqua di Parma Barbiere, a 20 per cent discount will be applied when purchasing two or more of the brand's fragrances.

The Mandarin Cake Shop at Episodes has a traditional Eid gift basket available for Dh300.

mandarinoriental.com

Elevenish pop-up

Local and regional brands are showcasing Eid collections at Elevenish. Photo: Elevenish

Avenue at Etihad Towers has a pop-up version of Elevenish, featuring 33 local and regional brands showcasing their latest Eid, summer and travel collections. There are abayas ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh2,500, while Eid kaftans are on offer from Dh1,000 to Dh3,000.

A selection of ready-to-wear travel pieces, shoes, bags and jewellery accessories are also on hand. Children's clothing from Wajd and Little Kandora, as well as perfumes from Aracdia, Meraki and Fae Oud, will be on display.

Until June 30; 10am-10pm; Podium 2, Avenue at Etihad Towers; 056 451 8866

Manarat Al Saadiyat

While the district's Eid activities mostly cater to art connoisseurs, there are a variety of events on offer.

Mina Creamery will host a make-your-own ice cream session on June 16. The next day, teenage Emirati digital artist Khalifa Almarri will lead a workshop.

On June 18, a floral arrangement workshop is being held at Fern; on June 19, a beginner-friendly alternative photography session will introduce participants to the historical cyanotype process. This is being led by artist Salim Al Kaabi. The workshops will take place between 5pm to 7pm each day, and are free to attend.

manaratalsaadiyat.ae