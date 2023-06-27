Manchester City join race to sign Declan Rice

Manchester City have submitted a bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice worth a potential £90 million, according to reports.

The Athletic and Football Insider both reported late Monday that the Premier League champions had lodged a formal offer for Rice, joining Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign the highly-rated midfielder.

City's gambit would see West Ham receive an initial £80m for the England international, with £10m in potential add-ons.

West Ham have already rejected an identical bid from Arsenal with the Gunners said to be readying an improved offer to entice Rice across London.

Manchester United have thrown their hat into the ring, offering defender Harry Maguire plus cash as part of a swap deal for Rice.

The Hammers value Rice at £100m and with a posse of clubs now actively in the market for their star player appear content to bide their time until one suitor matches their valuation.

Rice, 24, has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe over the past two seasons and led West Ham to their first trophy in 43 years this month with victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan said a gentleman's agreement means Rice can leave the London Stadium despite a year remaining on his contract with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Captain Declan Rice after West Ham United's 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final at Eden Arena in Prague on June 7, 2023. Getty

Rice joined West Ham's academy from Chelsea as a teenager and has been ever-present since his breakthrough season in 2017/18. He took over the captaincy after Mark Noble's retirement last year.

Following Ilkay Gundogan's departure for Barcelona, City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to reinforce his midfield and is on the brink of signing Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £30m.

City enjoyed the best season in the club's history in 2022/23, becoming only the second English club to win the league, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a recent interview that City "won't stand still" as they look to emulate last season's achievements, and adding Rice to an already world-class squad would only back up that claim.

City's resolve to sign Rice will be tested though with West Ham making clear that only an offer of £100m will bring them to the negotiating table.

That would mean City having to match their record outlay for a player when Jack Grealish joined from Aston Villa in August 2021.

