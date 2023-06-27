Al Hilal make offer for Bernardo Silva, Harry Kane open to Bayern Munich move

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each day we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Manchester City have received an offer from Al Hilal for Bernardo Silva, according to several reports. The 28-year-old Portugal international will be allowed to depart the Etihad this summer if the treble winners receive an offer that fits their valuation for the midfielder, with interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona alongside the Saudi Arabian outfit. It is reported that Silva has not ruled out a move to the Saudi Pro League, but would prefer a Europe switch. That said, City are also keen for Silva to stay and have offered him an improved contract to remain at the club.



Strong chance

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a move for Leicester City’s James Maddison, the Telegraph reports, but the two clubs are reportedly apart in their valuation of the 26-year-old midfielder. The Foxes, relegated from the Premier League last season, are reportedly asking for up £60 million ($76.4m) for the England international, with Spurs set to make an opening bid of £40m plus add-ons and further instalments.



Strong chance

Manchester City will approach RB Leipzig for Josko Gvardiol if Aymeric Laporte leaves this summer, reports ESPN. The 29-year-old defender has fallen out of favour at the Etihad, and has struggled to challenge Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake for a place in Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up. As a result, the Spain international, who is under contract until 2025, has been linked away from the club, and it is understood that Gvardiol is the top target to replace him. However, the 21-year-old Croatia defender would cost the treble winners up to €100m ($109.3m).

Harry Kane could be on his way to Bayern Munich. Getty



Potential

As Bayern Munich hold advanced talks with Tottenham for Harry Kane, the striker has informed the Bundesliga club that they are his preferred destination, Sky Germany reports. The German champions are assured that they can acquire the 29-year-old striker, who is now their top transfer priority, for less than €100m. This news comes after rumours that the England captain, whose Spurs contract expires next summer, could join Premier League rivals Manchester United this summer.



Potential

Al Nassr are interested in Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic, according to Sky Sport Italia. The Saudi Pro League club have reached a full agreement over a €23m deal for the the 30-year-old midfielder, who would remain at the Al Awwal Park until 2026. All that is needed is the go-ahead from the Croatia international for a move to be completed, and he would join Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.



Low chance

Manchester United are offering Harry Maguire to West Ham as part of a swap deal for Declan Rice, according to Football Insider. It is reported that United will propose a bid of £45m plus two of their players, one of which is the England centre-back, as part of an exchange deal. However, the Hammers are holding out for £100m to part ways with their captain this summer, rejecting a bid of £90m from Arsenal last week. City are also understood to be at advanced stages of negotiation to sign Rice.



Low chance

Manchester United could still land Chelsea’s Mason Mount this summer, with the two Premier League sides set to come to a compromise, as per 90min. It is understood that the two clubs are facing a £10m gap in valuations for the 24-year-old midfielder, after United had a £55m bid rejected on Friday. However, the Blues are expected to approve a move to Old Trafford if the Manchester club can increase their previous bid for the England international to £60m.