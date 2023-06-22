AC Milan frontrunners to sign free agent Thuram, Man United make second bid for Mount

The rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Saudi Arabian clubs are being linked with a high volume of players, with N'Golo Kante the most recent high-profile recruit.

Strong chance

Talks are ongoing between Newcastle and AC Milan over a move for Sandro Tonali, with the midfielder keen on a move to the Magpies, per Football Insider. The report indicates that Newcastle will offer £65 million for the 23-year-old, falling well short of Milan’s £80m valuation. Despite the disparity, both clubs are said to be keen to pursue a deal for the Italy international.



Strong chance

AC Milan believe they will secure the services of pending free agent Marcus Thuram, according to Sky Italia. Thuram’s contract with Borussia Monchengladbach is set to expire this month, with the France international a target for several clubs after an impressive season in which he scored 16 goals in all competitions. Thuram, 25, the son of France's 1998 World Cup winning defender Lillian Thuram, has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United.



Potential

Barcelona are considering making a move for Tottenham’s out-of-favour midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish champions are eager for midfield reinforcements this summer, with Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan reportedly on the verge of moving to Camp Nou on a free transfer. Argentina international spent last season on loan at Villarreal having struggled to establish himself at Tottenham. Given Barca's financial constraints and Spurs keen to offload players, 27-year-old playmaker Lo Celso could be an attractive option.

Giovani Lo Celso spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Villarreal. Getty Images



Low chance

Manchester United have approached Chelsea with a second bid for Mason Mount, per ESPN. The report reveals that the Red Devils are prepared to increase their bid to £50m having had their initial bid of £40m rejected by Chelsea. The improved offer is also likely to fail to tempt Chelsea, with the West London club valuing the 24-year-old Mount closer to £70m. The England international is out of contract next summer, with Chelsea keen to secure the best price should they part ways.



Low chance

There is significant Saudi interest in Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, however, the Belgian is not enticed by the opportunity, according to Fabrizio Romano. The tweet reveals that Saudi clubs and Chelsea are still attempting to persuade the striker to accept the approach, however, it is believed that the 30-year-old is holding out for a move to a European club, with Inter Milan, the club where he spent last season, interested in making the move back to San Siro permanent.