West Ham's Jarrod Bowen: Scoring a European cup final winner beyond my wildest dreams

Jarrod Bowen described scoring a winning goal in a European cup final as "the best feeling I've had in my career" as West Ham United beat Fiorentina in Wednesday's Europa Conference League final.

Bowen struck in the 90th minute to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory for West Ham to claim a first trophy in 43 years.

Running on to a perfect pass from teammate Lucas Paqueta, the Hammers winger held his nerve to slot home past Pietro Terracciano in the Fiorentina goal to spark wild celebrations among the West Ham contingent at Prague's Eden Arena.

“I can’t sum it up, it’s the best feeling I’ve had in my career,” said Bowen. “When I went through I had a lot of time and it was just about making sure you put it in.

“The keeper came out and I think I fell over, I looked up and the ball was going in and I thought ‘no, this isn’t happening’.

“I spoke to my family before and said ‘imagine scoring a goal in the last minute’. To bring a trophy to this club is the best moment of my career.

“The fans as well, seeing them after the game I was a bit lost for words. It’s the best feeling of my life, never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d win a European trophy.

“I’m so buzzing, all of us are just going to go mad I think. You have to celebrate.

“When the final whistle went I just thought’ this party is going to be crazy. I’m just a little boy from Leominster who never thought I’d be talking like this. My family are crying and it just shows me how far I’ve come.”

West Ham led through a Said Benrahma penalty on the hour but were immediately pegged back by Giacomo Bonaventura’s strike. But when Bowen raced through with a minute to go, manager David Moyes almost found himself going full Jose Mourinho.

“The moment he went through I was edging down the touchline,” he said. “If it was going to be anyone, I thought ‘this is the moment’.

“But I couldn’t do a full Mourinho knee slide as the grass was a bit dry and I’d have ended up on my belly.”

It is the second European trophy for West Ham after they won the now defunct Cup Winners' Cup 58 years ago and their first major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1980.

The victory was marred by ugly scenes after the final when celebrating West Ham fans clashed with riot police in Prague while Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was left bleeding after being hit by an object thrown from the stands during the game.

Fans poured into the streets of the Czech capital following the Hammers’ victory, with many already in the city centre after thousands of supporters travelled from the UK without tickets.

But a scuffle broke out after police officers tried to confiscate a lit flare as fans gathered in the Old Town area of the city.

Riot police stormed a group after they lit a second flare, with fans responding by pelting the officers with bottles and missiles.

Fiorentina's Italian defender Cristiano Biraghi receives medical attention after being struck by an object from the crowd. AFP

West Ham condemned the behaviour of some of their fans who threw plastic cups and other objects at Biraghi as he prepared to take a corner during the match in Prague and he had to receive medical attention after being struck on the head.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemn the behaviour of a small number of individuals who threw objects onto the pitch during tonight's Uefa Europa Conference League final," the club said in a statement.

"These actions have no place in football and do not in any way represent the values of our football club and the overwhelming majority of our supporters, who have behaved impeccably in Prague this week and throughout our last two seasons in European competition.

"In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police and will be given an indefinite ban and therefore be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club."

Earlier in the day Czech police said they had detained at least 16 Italian fans after they attacked West Ham supporters outside a bar, with videos shared on social media showing chairs and fireworks being thrown.