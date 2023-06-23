Newcastle United close in on £60m deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United are closing in on a £60 million deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali as the Magpies look set to secure their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old, who has 14 Italy caps, is considered one of the brightest young talents in Serie A and his arrival would be a significant boost for Newcastle ahead of their return to Champions League football next season.

Manager Eddie Howe has been in the market for a defensive midfielder that will free up Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes to play a more attacking role in his team. They had also been linked with Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella but have instead swooped for a player at their San Siro rivals.

Newcastle broke their club-record deal when they signed forward Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for £63 million last summer but the Tonali transfer is likely to exceed that figure once add-ons are included.

Once completed, it will take Newcastle's spending since they were taken over by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium in October 2021 to more than £300 million.

Reports suggest that Chelsea are also interested in the player and Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has been pictured in Milan trying to finalise the move.

Newcastle have also been linked with moves for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and Leicester City attacking-midfielder James Maddison but Financial Fair Play restrictions following their heavy outlay on new players since January 2022 will put a limit on spending this window.

Tonali joined the Rossoneri from Brescia initially on a season-long loan in 2020/21 before signing permanently the following campaign when he helped Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years. He has made 130 appearances in total, scoring seven goals.

He was a substitute in the senior Italy side's 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier defeat by England in March, made 48 appearances for Milan in all competitions last season and started both legs of their Champions League semi-final defeat by city rivals Inter.

Tonali is currently away with Italy Under-21s for the European U21 Championship and the player will complete the first part of his medical in Romania, where the tournament is jointly being held along with Georgia.

Last season, Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League securing the club's first European campaign since reaching the Europa League quarter-finals in 2012/13 – and first Champions League group stage in 30 years.

They also reached the League Cup final but were beaten by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium meaning the club's 54-year wait for major silverware goes on.