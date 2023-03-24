Italy v England player ratings: Retegui 8, Di Lorenzo 4; Kane 8, Shaw 5

Harry Kane described his 54th international goal as a "magical moment" as he became England's all-time leading goalscorer in a 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win away to Italy on Thursday.

The Tottenham striker banished memories of his crucial penalty miss in the Three Lions' World Cup quarter-final defeat by France in December by smashing home a spot-kick just before half-time to give the visitors a 2-0 lead in Naples.

"It had to be a penalty, and once it hit the back of the net, huge emotion," Kane told Channel 4. "A magical moment."

On his 81st international appearance, the England captain moved clear of Wayne Rooney's tally of 53 goals for the Three Lions.

"I knew it wouldn't take long but that was quick," Rooney posted on Twitter. "Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry."