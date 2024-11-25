Al Ain v Al Ahli: Super-sub Ivan Toney scores twice to secure SPL side spot in AFC Champions League last-16

Substitute Ivan Toney scored a quick-fire double to earn Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli a 2-1 victory over Al Ain in the AFC Asian Champions League Elite at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Monday. The English striker opened the scoring by expertly heading home a free-kick from former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez in the 70th minute. Toney, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/31/transfer-deadline-day-toney-joins-al-ahli-sterling-and-sancho-make-loan-moves/" target="_blank">signed from English Premier League side Brentford</a> during the summer, then made it 2-0 four minutes later, finishing clinically after another perfect Mahrez ball to secure three points for Ahli, who became the first team to secure their spot in the last-16. Alejandro Romero did pull one back in added-time but it proved to be little more than a consolation for the reigning champions, who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/07/hernan-crespo-sacked-six-months-after-guiding-al-ain-to-afc-champions-league-title/" target="_blank">sacked manager Hernan Crespo</a> after a disappointing start to the new campaign. Al Ain remain at the bottom of the group with a solitary point from five games, with their new manager Leonardo Jardim's second game in charge ending in defeat. The Portuguese replaced the Argentine Crespo following Al Ain’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/06/al-nassr-v-al-ain-cristiano-ronaldo-ends-mini-goal-drought-as-saudi-side-thump-asian-champions/" target="_blank">5-1 drubbing by the Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr</a> in their previous Champions League game. Jardim enjoyed a winning start when Al Ain defeated Al Orouba 4-1 in their UAE Pro League game last Thursday but came short of a winning start in the Champions League. Al Ain had numerous chances to open the scoring in the first half. Soufiane Rahimi forced a decent stop from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the 19th minute after a clever pass from Yahia Nader, only for Matias Palacios to fire the rebound over the bar. The former Chelsea keeper also saved from Kodjo Laba moments later and was again called into action to prevent Rahimi’s effort from finding the back of the net. Al Ahli’s Roberto Firmino had a rare chance late in the half but dragged his shot wide. Defender Erik then had a strike deflected wide of the target just before half-time while defensive midfielder Park Yong-Woo’s header sailed inches over the crossbar just after the break. Mendy then denied the hosts with a brilliant save to push over a glancing Laba header following a long ball from Matias Palacios. Those missed chances proved costly as Toney's quick-fire double secured Ahli the points lifting the SPL side top of the group with a perfect record from five games. SPL giants Al Nassr are in second spot with 13 points from five games after they beat Qatari side Al Gharafa 3-1 away on Monday thanks to two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and one from Angelo Gabriel. Joselu scored for Gharafa. Saudi champions Al Hilal are third, having won four from four – they play Qatar Stars League Al Sadd on Tuesday. Despite languishing in last spot out of 12 teams, the Al Ain can still make knockout stage as the top eight sides to advance to the last-16 but will need a dramatic upturn in form to keep their campaign alive.